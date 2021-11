It was the quick thinking of a maintenance worker at a Richardson apartment complex that no doubt saved the lives of two puppies that were thrown in the apartment trash chute. “A true series of miracles occurred on Tuesday, September 7th, when a maintenance worker at a local Richardson apartment was walking down the complex hallway and briefly heard an odd noise come from the trash chute,” Mary Lovell with the Richardson Animal Shelter said. “He recalls the day of the week well, as their trash pick-up days are Mondays – through the 6th happened to be a city holiday, so the bins had not been serviced yet. This was the first miracle.”

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO