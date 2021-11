Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urges decentralized finance, or DeFi, developers to approach the financial regulator in an effort to bring projects in line with existing securities laws. Although touting DeFi apps, or DApps, as a disruptive and likely beneficial financial innovation, Crenshaw says DeFi lacks transparency and is hindered by on-chain pseudonymity, which is a state of disguised identity.

