With another 65 hours, five more characters created and leveling a Sharpshooter to 50, my initial impressions have not changed much. Lost Ark by developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games is a lot of fun if you like the idea of an MMOARPG. Lost Ark is initially a slow burn that has potential, the localization is progressing well, and the servers are stable. While I can see that there are still elements that need more polish, it does feel ready to go. But where does a game like Lost Ark currently fit in the MMO landscape, and will the delayed release, until early 2022, cause any issues?

