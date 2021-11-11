CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Monrovia woman on 210 Freeway in Arcadia

By City News Staff
 4 days ago
Police Wednesday announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old Monrovia woman in a car-to-car shooting on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Arcadia.

Sidney Terrance Johnson was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Monday following a two-month investigation into the death of Bertha Hernandez, according to a California Highway Patrol statement.

Witnesses began calling the CHP at 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 4 to report a solo vehicle crash involving a black Mercedes at the Baldwin Avenue off-ramp to the eastbound freeway, CHP Officer Vince Ramirez told City News Service.

“A car-to-car shooting had occurred,” Ramirez said.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Officer Ramberto Salcido Jr. said. She suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The Mercedes crashed into the right shoulder sound wall as a result of the shooting, Salcido said. Hernandez was the only person in the vehicle.

CHP units “recovered evidence relevant to the crime” following Johnson’s arrest, officials said. He was booked into the Pasadena Police Department jail for suspicion of felony murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

Sandy Ivey
4d ago

Congrats on very good police work. Only hope they got the right person!!!! May this beautiful being rest in peace. The world we live in.

