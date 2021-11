Apex Legends developers are working to make some big changes to the game's latest map - Storm Point. With the launch of Season 11: Emergence, players saw the addition of a huge new map, called Storm Point. The map, which takes place on atropical island, brought a whole host of feature, POIs, and wildlife to the game. While Storm Point has been mostly well-received by fans, the map hasn't been without its issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO