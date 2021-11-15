Before You Go To The Parade, Read The Latest Guidelines and Read the Self Screening Checklist

All ticketed guests including children must bring proof of full vaccination (as defined by the CDC) or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event is required for admission.

All documents will be be confirmed on entry.

City of Philadelphia regulations require masks at all times except while eating/drinking.

Face coverings must:

Fully cover an individual's nose and mouth

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured, for example, with ties or ear loops

Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable

Based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Prior to coming to the parade, please take your temperature and complete the following Health Screening Checklist. If you answer "Yes" to any one of these, please stay home and stay safe.

Take your temperature at home prior to coming to the screening.

Is your temperature 100.4F / 38C or higher?

Do you have any of the following symptoms?

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever or Chills Muscle pain or body aches

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

New onset of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting

Any other posted symptoms from CDC Guidelines

Have you had close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have not completed the required self-quarantine period? Or are you awaiting results of a COVID-19 test due to possible exposure or symptoms?

When you check-in at the screening, you are confirming that you have passed the Health Screening Checklist above.

City of Philadelphia regulations regarding events the size of the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade require all parade goers along the parade route to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.