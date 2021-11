Broad equity ETFs continued their hot streak, pulling in the highest capital inflow last week despite the inflation concerns. This is especially true as ETFs overall gathered about $22.6 billion capital last week (ending Nov 11), bringing in inflows of $761.7 billion year to date. U.S. equity ETFs led the way higher last week with $11.3 billion inflows, closely followed by $7 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $3.8 billion in international equity ETFs, per etf.com.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO