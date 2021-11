Legends of Tomorrow's breakout fuzzy toy-turned-god Beebo is about to learn that Christmas contains multitudes. EW is debuting an exclusive preview from The CW's upcoming animated special Beebo Save Christmas. Narrated by Legends alum Victor Garber, the hour-long story follows Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends Tweebo (Kimiko Glenn), Turbo (Yvette Nicole Brown), and Fleabo (Keith Ferguson) as they journey to the North Pole to learn what makes Christmas meaningful after an efficiency-obsessed elf named Sprinkles (Chris Kattan) decides things would work better without Santa Claus (Ernie Hudson). While Beebo has appeared on Legends of Tomorrow several times, his entire squad was created for this sweet dose of holiday cheer.

