While the story of the Elric brothers doesn't appear to be returning any time soon, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, is returning to the medium of manga with a new story that has been announced to drop later next month, Yomi no Shigai. The story, which will focus on a young man and his sister attempting to uncover the secret of a strange village, will hit shelves on December 10th in the pages of Monthly Shounen Gangan, and fans of Fullmetal Alchemist are hyped to see what the creator of the franchise has in store for this new tale.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO