UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad are set to fight at a yet-to-be-announced UFC Vegas 45 event in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 18. MMA Junkie was the first to report the news of the matchup, but the promotion hasn't officially confirmed anything yet regarding the bout. Thompson is a two-time UFC title challenger, but is just 2-3 in his last five Octagon outings and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns back at UFC 264. Muhammad on the other hand has been surging going 9-1-1 in his last eleven bouts and will look to build on a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia at UFC 263.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO