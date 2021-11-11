Movie Reviews

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinch (now streaming on Apple) Rated PG-13 – for language and adult themes. I had planned on reviewing Eternals for you all this week, but let’s be honest: It’s the new Marvel film, and regardless of what I say, you will go see it or you will not, based on just...

merrillfotonews.com

Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Sci-Fi Movie Of All Time

No one is quite sure what the earliest works of science fiction were. Of course, it depends on definitions. Britannica notes one of the first examples is Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” which was released in 1726. Perhaps the most famous pre-20th Century work of science fiction is Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s “Frankenstein” released in 1818. There […]
MOVIES
IGN

Spencer - Movie Review

Spencer teams star Kristen Stewart with director Pablo Larrain, whose 2016 biopic Jackie got Natalie Portman an Academy Award nomination. In 2021, Spencer looks to get similar attention. The story of a Christmas spent at one of the royal family's many estates dives deep into the mental health of the woman the world knew as Diana, Princess of Whales. The title of the film tells you the woman being profiled is Diana Spencer, mother of two with a love for the simple things in life.
MOVIES
Tom Hanks
Columbus Alive

The Other Columbus: A librarian reviews movie libraries

While I have nothing against “The Breakfast Club” as entertainment, I despise it when it is listed as a film about a library. It is a film that takes place in a library, but it has nothing to do with books, literacy, customer service or the art of research. It presents the library as a prison, and despite being surrounded by the history of the world, none of its protagonists care that they are in a library, or what it can be or do. Seeing as how they’re all delinquents, it’s a wonder that the Brat Pack didn’t just light the place on fire at the end, screaming “Alexandria!” at the top of their lungs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Villanovan

Wes Anderson’s French Dispatch Movie Review

As of last week, I had never seen a Wes Anderson film before. Crazy, right? Upon hearing this, most cinephiles would have asked me to turn in my movie-lover card. “The French Dispatch” was my first foray into the world of Wes Anderson, a film director famous for his distinctive color palettes, symmetrical shots and offbeat humor.
MOVIES
viewpointsonline.org

Movie review: ‘Dune’ is a science fiction masterpiece

“Dreams are messages from the deep” reads the black screen in the opening seconds of “Dune.” From this point on, every arresting visual demands our attention. It’s only appropriate to mention that I haven’t read Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel “Dune”, of which this film is adapted from. However, I’ve seen my fair share of big budget science fiction movies come and go.
SCIENCE
oswegonian.com

Laker Review highlights upcoming November movies

From “Dune” to “No Time to Die,” October was chock full of great new films to experience in theaters. With the month of November now upon us, Laker Review would like to highlight some of the month’s most exciting upcoming releases. Ranging from from new holiday films to potential Oscar nominees, there is a great amount of films to anticipate this month.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Finch - Review

Quite a lot of streamers are going big on post-apocalyptic drama right now of varying tones, and Finch joins the more optimistic side. HBO Max has the forthcoming Station Eleven from Emily St. John Mandel’s terrific novel. AppleTV+ itself has just had the second series of See. Over at Netflix, there’s Love & Monsters. Amazon has The Tomorrow War. Netflix, The Mitchells vs. the Machines – and so on, so forth. Miguel Sapochink’s Finch is the latest entry to AppleTV+’s roster, a feature-length film that follows a dying creator building a robot to protect his dog, Goodyear. Mercifully, unlike pretty much everything else above – Finch keeps it low key, there are only three characters – and only one of them is human. So when your only human with a major role in the film is Tom Hanks, you know you’re in with a safe bet of making something at least look watchable on paper.
TV & VIDEOS
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Eternals- Movie Review

“Eternals” is one of those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that tries to introduce a whole team of new superheroes at once. Sometimes this works to great effect: “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us five new characters that were instantly iconic. Other times the tactic falls flat, like with Thor’s forgettable entourage. The cast of “Eternals” falls between the two, though sadly the film pulls slightly toward the latter.
MOVIES
theithacan.org

Review: New “Paranormal Activity” movie is frighteningly decent

After seven entries in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, the flying chairs and door-slamming haunted house shenanigans start to seem like normal activity. Luckily, “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” — the franchise’s direct-to-streaming return after a six-year hiatus — remixes just enough of the series’ familiar material to feel worthwhile nearly 15 years after the original film became a cultural sensation.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “DEATH CAST” and the Slasher Made Real

Take the slasher formula, but make it real. It’s a premise that’s been toyed with since the sub genre’s birth, but the film DEATH CAST fully explores the concept. Playing out like found footage, writer/director Bobby Marinelli’s genre-busting film is an intriguing exploration of a genre so typified, we’ve begun to take it for granted. Six young actors sign on for a mysterious experimental film, hoping to catch their big breaks in a The Blair Witch Project style hit. But as they begin the immersive filming, they quickly learn that by signing on to the project, they’ve inadvertently signed their death warrants. The killer stalking them is no stuntman. His knives, arrows, and cameras are as real as their inevitable deaths will be.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Sweeps VOD Charts as Netflix Originals Dominate the Streamer’s Top 10

Exhibitors who still believe that studios might settle on a 45-day minimum on  theatrical exclusivity saw their hopes crushed by “No Time to Die.” A month after its release, United Artists debuted the title on Premium VOD at $19.99. The timing parallels Universal’s 31-day strategy for films that open over $50 million. As anticipated, the latest James Bond immediately placed #1 on multiple charts, both those ranking by transactions (Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play) and revenue (Vudu). The film remained at #4 in theaters over the weekend, with a 23 percent drop the second lowest among top 10 films. Once again, the...
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kirsten Dunst Floats Return to ‘Spider-Man’ Movies: ‘I’d Be Old MJ at This Point with Little Spidey Babies’

With its blend of humor, relatable drama, and big-budget action, Sam Raimi’s 2002 version of “Spider-Man” created the framework for the modern superhero genre and laid the groundwork for the MCU’s domination of the box office. The movie, and its two sequels, featured Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Now, nearly two decades after her first appearance as Spidey’s love interest, Dunst says she’d be open to reprising her role. Dunst discussed the possibility at a November 11 screening of her latest movie, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I would...
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Set!” – Go [MOVIE REVIEW]

In the category of “You’ve Got to Be Kidding” comes the documentary “Set!” directed by Scott Gawlik. Who knew there was a sport of table setting, also known as tablescaping. Apparently a pastime of primarily mid-life white women with too little to do, tablescaping involves elaborate table decorating around a theme. This is not your best friend setting an elaborate Christmas table overflowing with candles, wreaths, holly, porcelain reindeers, red and green napkins held in place with elf napkin rings, her evergreen tree china, and best sterling. No. This is a competitive event held at Southern California county fairs where contestants present tables set around a designated theme and compete for “Best in Show” ribbons. As carried out by the seasoned veterans of this circuit, competitive table setting is almost a blood sport.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

