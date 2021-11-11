I'm a Minimalist for Life—These Winter Pieces Do It for Me
By Indya Brown
whowhatwear
5 days ago
Right now, my closet rivals Lisa Frank with its barrage of saturated colors. However, slowly but surely, I'm crossing over to the minimalist side of things. My slow conversion is due in part to a group of tastemakers on my feed who embrace a...
I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
I know—finding the right haircare brand for you isn't always easy without a little assistance. I speak from experience when I say that there is a lot out there that just doesn't sit right, especially for curls. Although some brands claim to work for all hair types, that doesn't always end up being the case. Hair types that err on the drier side sometimes need a little something more in order to really thrive, not just survive.
The high street stalwart has been tapping into the world of sustainability, but those devoted to the ethical fashion cause have long been hoping for an exclusively vegan H&M drop. It may be one of the world's most well-known and loved high street fashion labels right now, but that's not...
Now that winter is in full effect, there is nothing stopping me from stocking up on the cutest knitwear. Indulging in this kind of retail therapy is much more satisfying now that the sun is setting earlier and the temperatures are much lower. Shopping is a much-needed reward, and I shall treat it as such. It's no secret that Amazon has pretty much anything and everything needed to fulfill my fashion (and lifestyle) needs, so naturally, it's the first tab I open whenever I'm on a shopping mission. As I scroll through pages upon pages of cardigans, turtlenecks, and sweater-dresses, 30 tabs quickly accumulate on my browser (every single time). But I'm not complaining because now a variety of knitwear is on its way to me, and I've decided to share it all with you below. Stylish pullovers, ribbed knits, sweater-vests, and more are just a scroll away.
Fall is here and Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means that all I want is to be cozy. Soft and warm clothing makes winter weather infinitely less brutal, so stocking up on basics to wear on repeat during the chilly months is key. And spending a lot on them is hardly necessary, which some of your favorite brands are here to prove this season.
It all began two business days after my coffee filters were supposed to arrive. I was on Amazon, checking the status of my filters, when I accidentally scrolled too far and landed on my recommended purchases. I was amazed. Somehow, Amazon had found out that I had lost my beloved leather jacket to a disco bar on the Lower East Side the other night and decided to help. There it was, at the bottom of my screen, a cropped faux-leather jacket. With raving reviews, a flattering cut, and, most importantly, a price that wouldn't take my entire paycheck, it was love at first click. Add to cart.
In my opinion, there are few things in life that are better than cozying up in a chunky sweater in the wintertime. I reach for my thickest knits as soon as the chilly weather hits, basically wear them four or so times per week, and don't take them off until mid-April, so I need to make sure that I stock up on the best ones. And this winter, it seems the options are especially good. Dare I say that I have managed to find the best chunky sweaters maybe ever?
When the holiday season finally rolls around, my friends and family can almost always predict what I'm going to give them: clothes. I wish I wasn't such a predictable gift giver, but it's just in my nature to share my love of fashion (like I'm doing with you at this very moment). Just to be clear, I'm never going to stop gifting my circle with new clothes to wear on repeat. In fact, I've been scouring the internet for more brands to expose my friends and family to this year, and I've landed on Athleta. It's hard to scroll past a brand whose mission is to empower women. (Plus, it has the perfect selection of casual apparel for the season.) Everyone on my holiday list this year can expect to see cozy joggers, printed puffers, and zip-up pullovers wrapped in a bow. (If you're in my immediate circle, please don't scroll down.) Whether you're holiday shopping or simply treating yourself to quality winter pieces, you should take a look at my top picks from Athleta below.
Gift-giving has been my love language for as long as I can remember. Whether I'm shopping for a birthday, a thank-you gift, or a holiday, I'll take any excuse to buy a little something to celebrate my friends and family. I've gotten pretty good at it over the years, but I'm always looking for fresh ideas.
Nailing what to wear to work is a challenge during any time of year, but come winter, it's especially difficult. When temperatures drop, it's hard to focus on much more than just not freezing like a solid block of ice. So if you find yourself reaching for the same pants and sweater all too often, don't worry—we're here to help you out.
To no one's surprise, I've spent much of this year shopping, but the way I shop is different now. I've come up with a strategy that ensures my clothes don't sit in my closet tagged and unworn. Before swiping my credit card, I have to think of three ways to style the item I want to buy. This method doesn't completely eliminate impulsive purchases from my bank statements, but it helps. Following this new line of thinking may sound like a challenge, and it is. But it's much easier when you focus on polished basics that don't go out of style. Jenni Kayne has mastered the art of stylish staples, and its new arrivals prove it. Puffer coats, cashmere knitwear, and lug-sole boots are just some of the pieces you'll find below. Are you prepared to discover seasonal basics that you'll never want to take off? If the answer is yes, just keep scrolling.
I'll admit that I'm selfishly writing this story, as I have three trips coming up over the next 30 days and am slightly panicked about what to pack. As you probably know, winter trips are notoriously difficult to pack for. I'm constantly looking for ways to make the process easier while ensuring I'm prepared for my cold-weather trip, and the best way to do so is to stock up on basics.
While I personally will go for more statement-making shoes and accessories, I typically prefer simple clothing pieces that have just a little something extra. There are some items in my closet that are more classic in nature (like a standard black turtleneck). But a lot of my other items are staples, in that they're incredibly versatile but have a trendier twist to keep them particularly modern. Do you often find yourself gravitating toward said pieces as well? Wonderful. You're going to be into what's coming your way.
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here: The Fendi x Skims collab drops today. On Tuesday, the long-awaited collaboration between Skim's founder Kim Kardashian West and Fendi creative director Kim Jones—both of whom were recognized at this year's Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards—arrived at last (though, it won't be around for very long).
The reason black dresses are such a prevailing fashion trend is their versatility. That’s the beauty, right? You have last-minute plans or nothing else seems to be working or you don’t feel like buying another of-the-moment dress only to be tired of it next season, and—voilà—there’s that noir number in your closet that never seems to let you down. In case you need a refresher on how to style this timeless item, we found eight key shoe style choices that look especially inspired right now.
The time is here: Shopbop just dropped its most epic sale of 2021, and I’m here to report that it’s stocked with so many unmissable pieces to add to your cart. If you don’t have time to look through the thousands of marked-down items, that’s where I come in. I scrolled through every single page of on-sale items to bring you a list of the editor-approved finds you’ll want before they sell out.
I'm here for just about anything fashion-related. (I'm an editor, c'mon.) But there are some things that get me just a bit more excited than others, be it a new launch from my favorite designers, a pair of vintage shoes I found rummaging through a thrift store, or (most recently) an extremely cute handbag I noticed on none other than my boss, Natalie Cantell.
Picture this: A frantic woman attempting to check her bag at the airport discovers that, despite many precautions, her luggage is weighing in at about 58 pounds—just over the airport guidelines. She rapidly throws a pair of chunky boots, a statement sweater, and even a blow-dryer into her carry-on in an attempt to make her flight on time and bring all of her belongings on board. Hey, we've all been there. There was a time when that once was a regular occurrence for me, but luckily, things have changed. I've recently learned to tap into my fashion-editor knowledge bank and am here to share with you the pieces I pack that can be worn in so many ways that you'll only need a few additional items. Oh yeah, they'll also earn you quite a few compliments along the way.
Who What Wear senior editor Kristen Nichols loves a good wardrobe basic. From her blazer collection to the jeans she wears more than anything else, Nichols's closet is stacked with staples that she'll never give up. For Nichols, a good pair of jeans, like her Levi's 501s, is something that...
Does anyone else fall in love with an item at the store and then ghost that same item for months while you give other pieces in your closet unconditional love? (Don't worry. This is a safe space.) As an impulsive shopper, I've struggled to make sure I wear all of the clothing in my closet. But recently, I found a solution. Since I'm not one to keep my fashion hacks a secret, I'll let you in on the solution that prevents items with tags from collecting dust: Rent the Runway. My love for this rental-subscription service dates back to 2019 when I joined my university's team of campus reps. Fast-forward two years, and my membership is still active, my wardrobe is still thriving, and I'm still fascinated by the idea of having designer clothing at my disposal every month.
