[WATCH] The Spectacular Fall Foliage On Governors Island From Above

In elementary school we all remember learning that 2+2=4, how to properly hold a pencil, and that every year the seasons change. When school starts in the fall, the leaves are supposed to change colors and begin to drop just like the temperature until it’s dark and cold, ready to snow in the winter. After everything defrosts, spring quickly comes along with new life and April showers bring May flowers that lead us into the warm sticky summer months that are best spent at the beach. However, this New Orleans native had only ever experienced two real seasons living below sea level–hot damp summers and cold wet winters–and I was starting to believe that the magic of color-changing leaves in fall was just a myth.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO