CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

[WATCH] The Spectacular Fall Foliage On Governors Island From Above

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the trees on the 172-acre island, it's the sumacs and sassafras trees on the South Island that will deliver the most vibrant autumnal pop of color. "We have four different species of sumac here,...

viewing.nyc

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Behold, The Spectacular Fall Foliage On Governors Island From Above

Previously only accessible from May through October, Governors Island is now open to the public 365 days a year. While details have not yet been released on what the Island will have to offer—aside from its majestic beauty—in the winter months, the first benefit of this year-round access has been the fall foliage, which peaked over the weekend.
LIFESTYLE
102.7 KORD

Fall Fishing Washington State [VIDEO]

I recently stumbled on a YouTube channel called Fishin' Pacific Northwest. They only have 49 subscribers to date, but I think that's going to grow. And I don't get the impression the videographer of this channel really cares if he has thousands and thousands of viewers, you can see he's doing this out of the pure passion for fishing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In New Jersey

The Awesome Hike That Will Take You To The Most Spectacular Fall Foliage In New Jersey

Sure, there are trees practically everywhere in New Jersey, which means you can get an eyeful of the fall foliage just by stepping outside. But if you want to really experience the fall foliage, there is no better way than a trek in the forest. This awesome hike has plenty of great features and really […] The post The Awesome Hike That Will Take You To The Most Spectacular Fall Foliage In New Jersey appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
goodshomedesign.com

Fall Gnome Wreath DIY [video]

Here’s a fabulous crafting adventure for you today! I will be sharing with you how to make this adorable fall Gnome Wreath! I had so much fun putting together all the details of this fall Gnome. He is perfect to hang on your wall or door. He is rather slim and might be a good fit for in between a storm door and your front door. Gnomes have been so popular lately and I can see why, this fall Gnome will win everyone over. Let me show you how to make this Fall Gnome Wreath DIY.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Island#South Island#North Island
thesewaneepurple.org

Falling for Fall Foliage

In elementary school we all remember learning that 2+2=4, how to properly hold a pencil, and that every year the seasons change. When school starts in the fall, the leaves are supposed to change colors and begin to drop just like the temperature until it’s dark and cold, ready to snow in the winter. After everything defrosts, spring quickly comes along with new life and April showers bring May flowers that lead us into the warm sticky summer months that are best spent at the beach. However, this New Orleans native had only ever experienced two real seasons living below sea level–hot damp summers and cold wet winters–and I was starting to believe that the magic of color-changing leaves in fall was just a myth.
SEWANEE, TN
CBS San Francisco

Food Lures Black Bear Out Of Petaluma Backyard Redwood Tree

PETALUMA (KPIX) — A wayward 500-pound black bear safely descended from a Petaluma backyard redwood tree Sunday night, lured out of his sky high hiding spot with the help of fish and other food, ending a day-long standoff with wildlife officials. The bear walked along the sidewalk and eventually back into nearby open space. “We see a lot of deer walking up and down the street but not a bear,” said Charlie Llorence of Petaluma. “We’re really hoping he’s alright, and I know I trust all the people that are trying to help him,” added Jerri Llorence. The Llorences live within...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
butlerradio.com

Fall Foliage “Starting To Fade” In Region

The bright colors of trees in the area are now beginning to fade according to the latest report from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Butler County and surrounding regions are now in the “starting to fade” classification of the foliage season. Officials with the DCNR says the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Kaskade extends destination set streak with breathtaking hour from Golden Gate Bridge [Watch]

Just when you thought Kaskade was finished with his destination streams, he decided to add another one to his virtual record. From the Grand Canyon Skywalk to the middle of a California parking lot to a secret mountain-side location, Kaskade checked off more than a few locations during his year-plus at home, and he’s now extending that list with an hour stream overlooking San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Nears Peak Fall Foliage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now that fall is in full swing with the cooler temperatures, we're seeing fall foliage near peak in Maryland. Here's the latest update from Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Leaves change color during the fall when the plants produce less chlorophyll. Chlorophyll production requires sunlight. Therefore when...
MARYLAND STATE
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick. Black accents to fall foliage

Photographer Robert G. Breese continues to chronicle so many things that are Warwick with his eye and his cameras. Here, for instance, a small herd of Black Angus cattle graze in a field at the Brady Farm in Warwick black against the autumn backdrop.
WARWICK, NY
Record-Journal

Fall from above: Autumn scenes in the area

The Record-Journal captured drone footage of fall scenes around the area. Check out the video gallery at www.myrecordjournal.com/MyCT. With local school, politics and coronavirus news being more important now than ever, please help our newsroom deliver the coverage you deserve. Please support Local news.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WSET

GALLERY: Fall foliage in Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The fall season is especially beautiful here in Central Virginia. While the leaves changing colors seemed to be delayed this year, vibrant colors can be seen all over now that November has arrived. Send us your weather pictures here! We might use them on the news.
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Fall foliage report from Virginia State Parks

Welcome to our fall foliage report for 2021. Each week we will be taking pictures at various parks and highlighting them below. The parks will also be sharing the conditions of the leaf color. The week of Nov. 8, 2021. While colors were slow to emerge, this fall has put...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy