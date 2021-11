A Kentucky nurse who worked on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic won the lottery the day she retired, lottery officials said. The Floyd County woman, who was a nurse for 36 years, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a Double Kwik, Kentucky lottery officials said in a news release. After scratching off the $10 ticket at the Prestonsburg location, she saw she had matched the number 20 in the final row.

LOTTERY ・ 5 DAYS AGO