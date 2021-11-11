CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikToker Turns Gene Simmons From Kiss Into One Sick Pokémon

By Alicia Selin
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A TikToker has gone viral for turning pop musicians into Pokemon and now he's turned Gene Simmons from KISS into one sick Pokemon as one of his first ventures into the rock world. Léo Dupuy, @leorgasmic, is a graphic designer and 3D artist on TikTok who's known for turning...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says Not Working With VAN HALEN Was KISS's 'Big Mistake'; PAUL STANLEY Begs To Differ

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that "self-preservation" was the main reason he and KISS manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with VAN HALEN in 1976. While KISS was in Los Angeles to tape a three-song performance for ABC Television's "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", Stanley and Gene Simmons received an invitation from DJ and club impresario Rodney Bingenheimer to watch two unsigned local acts, THE BOYZ and VAN HALEN, at Starwood club. After the show, Simmons was introduced to VAN HALEN and he expressed a desire to work with the group, offering to sign them to his management label, Man Of A Thousand Faces, and to produce a demo for them to shop to record labels. Simmons ended up flying VAN HALEN to New York to record a demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after Stanley and Aucoin expressed little interest in his demos.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Britney Spears
B102.7

Gene Simmons Decries Anti-Vaxxers as ‘Evil People’

Gene Simmons delivered sharp criticism towards anti-vaxxers, calling them “evil people” and “an enemy.”. The Kiss bassist and co-founder was a guest on TalkShopLive, promoting deluxe versions of his band's 45th anniversary edition of Destroyer. When the topic turned to Kiss’ recent Kiss Kruise, Simmons couldn’t help but mention COVID-19.
NFL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's GENE SIMMONS Calls Unvaccinated People 'Delusional' And The 'Enemy'

Gene Simmons has once again blasted people who are defiantly skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines, calling them "delusional" and the "enemy" and saying they are posing a risk to themselves and to all those around them. The KISS bassist and co-vocalist discussed his views on anti-vaxxers while participating in a live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ledger-Enquirer

‘You are an enemy.’ Gene Simmons of KISS slams ‘evil people’ who refuse COVID vaccine

Gene Simmons did not hold back in his disdain for people unvaccinated against COVID-19, calling them an “enemy.”. The bassist and co-lead singer for the legendary group KISS recently returned from the band’s cruise vacation, but said in an appearance on Talkshoplive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll channel that many people were turned away because they were not vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#The Kiss#Dragaga#Chromiatica
TheDailyBeast

KISS’ Gene Simmons: The Unvaxxed Are the ‘Enemy’

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is stepping up his attacks on anti-vaxxers—calling them “delusional” and worse. “If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy,” Simmons said in an interview on TalkShopLive. The rocker said the politicization of the vaccine issue has obscured a central truth. “You are not allowed to infect anybody just because you think you’ve got rights that are delusional,” he said. “You don’t have the right to go through a red light—actually, the government has the right to tell you to stop. You have to put on a seatbelt. If they tell you you can’t smoke in a building, you can’t smoke in a building.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOEL 950 AM

Gene Simmons Appears in Hy-Vee Commercial

As I watched TV this weekend, I saw a commercial that made me do a double-take. A new Hy-Vee commercial to promote their new Scan Out Hunger movement, where the company is working to feed the hungry through donations, brought in the big guns to be an attention grabber. As...
CELEBRITIES
Fightful

KISS Demon Recalls Nearly Choking On Gene Simmons' Blood At IMPACT Bound For Glory

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal at IMPACT Bound For Glory had a handful of surprises, but none bigger than the KISS Demon. Played by Dale Torborg, The KISS Demon first appeared in August 1999 on WCW television and would be referred to as The Demon once the deal with KISS fell through. He wrestled in WCW until March 2001 with his last television appearance coming in August 2000 when he lost to The Great Muta on WCW Thunder.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALEX JONES Blasts GENE SIMMONS Over Anti-Vaxxer Comments: 'Are You Stupid Or Are You Consciously Evil?'

Consiracy promoter and right-wing media personality Alex Jones has blasted Gene Simmons for calling unvaccinated people the "enemy." In an appearance on Talkshoplive's Rock 'N' Roll channel last week, the KISS bassist and vocalist said that many people were turned away from the band's recently completed Kiss Kruise because they were not vaccinated. All guests on the cruise, which was on a Norwegian Cruise Line boat, were required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Adele, 33, Says She Had a ‘Physical Reaction’ To Her Father’s Passing From Bowel Cancer: ‘It Was Like I Let Out One Wail and Something Left’

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, singer Adele is opening up about how her father’s death from cancer impacted their relationship. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, and this type of cancer can also be called colon cancer, rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's Manager: GENE SIMMONS Wouldn't Say Anything Against DAVID LEE ROTH

In a new interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee spoke about David Lee Roth's absence from the rescheduled U.S. leg of the band's farewell tour. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of "End Of The Road",...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Woman Turns Ex’s BS Apology Text Into Viral TikTok Song

A woman on TikTok has truly turned lemons into lemonade by turning a lame text apology from her ex into a viral song on the site. According to Insider, Jax, a singer, and songwriter whose real name is Jackie Miskanic is known for her TikTok parody tunes and she came in third on season 14 of “American Idol” and was signed to Atlantic Records this year. And now she’s burning her ex in a musical way and she’s using his words to do it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy