Chicago Bulls player grades from Wednesday night's win vs. Mavericks

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bulls followed up their impressive victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday by defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, 117-107.

The Bulls outscored the Mavericks by eight in the third quarter to jumpstart their lead going into the fourth.

Zach LaVine led the way for the Bulls with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lonzo Ball finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Check out the individual player grades from Wednesday’s victory below.

Lonzo Ball: A+

Wednesday night was arguably Lonzo’s best game so far this season. Lonzo knocking down 7-of-10 attempts from downtown opens up the floor so much for LaVine and DeRozan. When Ball can hit from outside consistency like on Wednesday, the Bulls are very tough to beat.

Zach LaVine: B+

In Wednesday night’s win against the Mavericks, Zach LaVine was steady and consistent from the floor as he hit 8-of-12 shots, scoring 23 points. When he gets scoring contribution from Lonzo and Alex Caruso, it lifts a lot of weight off his and DeMar DeRozan’s shoulders.

DeMar DeRozan: B

DeMar DeRozan came back down to earth on Wednesday as he struggled from the floor. DDR finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on 7-of-20 shooting. Nights like this when DeRozan struggles shooting, you have LaVine, Lonzo, Vucevic, and company to fill that void.

Nikola Vucevic: A-

In Wednesday’s victory, Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block on 8-of-14 shooting. Vucevic is as consistent as they come across the board. If he’s struggling shooting, he’s going to continue grabbing rebounds and look to get his teammates involved.

Alex Caruso: A+

The Bald Mamba strikes again. What an absolute steal for the Bulls this offseason. Caruso finished with 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 6 steals on 6-of-7 shooting. Caruso is simply just a positive player on both ends of the floor who has a vital part of Chicago’s success so far this season.

