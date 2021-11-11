CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Dolphins

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV: FOX/WBFF Channel 45 WBBF (Baltimore), WTTG Channel 5 (Washington), NFL Network; Amazon; FOX crew Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Westwood One Sports, Ian Eagle...

www.baltimoreravens.com

baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Tuesday Transcripts: Week 10 at Miami Dolphins

TUESDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: WEEK 10 AT MIAMI DOLPHINS. On why he laughed under a pile of linemen against Minnesota: "I don't even remember. I don't know what made me laugh. How did you know I laughed?" (Reporter: "We had a clip.") "You had a clip? Oh, I forgot I was mic'd up. (laughter) I was mic'd up. I don't even remember what happened, man. I don't remember."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

After a four-game homestand, the Baltimore Ravens are back on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10. Baltimore enters atop the AFC North (6-2) while the Dolphins enter at the bottom of the AFC East (2-7). Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Marlon Humphrey Strives for a Better Second Half

Marlon Humphrey believes in staying even keel. Never getting overconfident when he's locking down a great receiver. Never getting demoralized when he's beaten for a big play. That mindset has helped Humphrey become an All-Pro – 'All-Pro Marlo' as many of his teammates call him. But with nine games left in the regular season and the Ravens at 6-2, Humphrey is looking for more consistency in his play starting Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

The Ravens boosted their playoff chances when they won Sunday, leaving them as one of just two teams in the AFC with two losses through Week 9. But there's a fine line between winning and losing when a game gets decided in overtime, with 65 points scored. On multiple occasions Sunday, the Ravens were vulnerable to losing to the Vikings.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

Rashod Bateman is a confident guy. But the rookie wide receiver's hot start in his first three NFL games has taken even him by surprise. After his debut was delayed by five games by groin surgery, Bateman has made an instant impact on the Ravens offense and shown there's another level he can help take it to.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Has No Explanation for Slow Starts But Seeks Solution

Finishing strong has been the Ravens' forte lately, but they want to start faster. Baltimore is averaging just 3.0 points in the first quarter, tied for 22nd in the NFL. The Ravens have scored just three touchdowns in the first quarter through eight games, with just one first-quarter touchdown and 10 points since Week 2.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/10: Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team

Battle-Tested Ravens Handle Adversity Better Than Any Other Team. The majority of Ravens games this season haven't been good for the stress levels of the team's fans, players and coaches, but with each heart-stopping, improbable win, the Ravens become more battle-tested. And that is a good thing. The first half...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup

The last time the Ravens played in Miami, Lamar Jackson embarrassed his critics, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had a debut for the ages, and the Ravens set a franchise record for points scored in a game. It's unlikely the Ravens (6-2) could top that performance when they visit the Dolphins (2-7)...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Dolphins Said After Upsetting Ravens

"I mean, definitely a tough opponent. Thought we did a lot of good things. Kept the score down. Kept them out of the end zone for the most part. They made a lot of plays. We made a lot of plays. They made some plays. It was a 60-minute battle. Really came down to the end. I thought it was good to get a win."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Offense Crumbles Under Miami's Pressure

Lamar Jackson's return to South Florida was more nightmare than reunion. Baltimore rolled into Miami with the league's No. 2-ranked offense. They were in Jackson's backyard, the place where he threw five touchdowns and led the Ravens to 59 points two years ago. That felt like forever ago by the end of the Ravens' ugly 22-10 loss to the previously two-win Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on "Thursday Night Football."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. It's tempting to pass off the debacle in Miami as a classic misadventure of the road. But road teams have a 70-67 record in the NFL this season, and the trend has been going in that direction for several years. As the home-field advantage disappears, location can't be an excuse.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have activated cornerback Chris Westry from injured reserve and moved tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making both available to play Thursday night in Miami. Tomlinson's activation raises the question of whether Nick Boyle will make his season debut after all in...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Loss to Miami

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium:. The Ravens were playing on the road, on a short week, coming off an overtime game lasting nearly 70 minutes. But that excuse or any other excuse won't fly. This was a meltdown, pure and simple. A Miami team with a 2-7 record was just way better than a Baltimore team that came in 6-2, with tons to play for. The Dolphins were more physical. More creative. Just sharper, period. Upsets happen in today's NFL, but this one was a rough look for the Ravens. Their offense was overwhelmed by relentless blitzes, stopped cold for much of the game. The defense fought hard but continued to give up big plays and yielded with the game on the line. Even Justin Tucker missed an early field goal that would have come in handy. Lamar Jackson has been tough to put away in 2021, leading a handful of stunning comebacks, but you had the feeling long before this game was sealed that the Ravens weren't coming back on anyone on this warm night. They're fortunate to be able to fall back on having a 6-3 record and a firm place in the AFC playoff picture. But it's hard to take solace of any measure when you're beaten so soundly.
NFL
Sports
baltimoreravens.com

Sammy Watkins' Return Does Not Go As Planned

Sammy Watkins returned to the lineup Thursday night, but it was his toughest game as a Raven. The veteran wide receiver was held to one catch for seven yards, and even the pass that Watkins caught became a backbreaking play that backfired against Baltimore. With the Ravens already trailing 9-3...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 11/12: Pundits Try to Explain Ravens' Shocking Loss in Miami

After every pundit picked Baltimore to beat the two-win Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" in Miami, the Ravens suffered their ugliest loss of the Lamar Jackson era. The Ravens fell, 22-10, after the offense struggled for nearly the entire night and the defense gave up more big plays. Here's what...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Best of Lamar Jackson's Louisville Jersey Retirement Celebration

Lamar Jackson didn't prepare a speech for the day when Louisville retired his No. 8 jersey. Jackson spoke from from the heart. Before Jackson loved the Ravens Flock, he became adored by the Louisville college football faithful. They fell head over heels for a kid from South Florida, and it's clear that love went both ways.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Defense Is Having a 'Disconnect' as More Big Plays Strike

Watching an opposing player running uncovered in the secondary is disgusting to the Ravens' defense. Yet, it has remained a major problem. Two coverage lapses by Baltimore's defense were part of Thursday night's 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, one of the least explosive teams in the NFL. Entering the game, Miami (3-7) didn't have a single play that gained more than 50 yards all season. But against Baltimore, the Dolphins morphed into a big-play team.
NFL

