In 2018, Phaedra Jones did not know much about Folsom. She accepted a delivery assignment from her employer, UberEATS, bringing food from Stockton to the Cliff House Bar, a venue that overlooked the American River. As she approached the restaurant, she noticed an official sign on the edge of the parking lot. It read in bold white letters with a directional arrow, Negro Bar. She felt perplexed and offended, as she interpreted that sign to indicate a separate bar for Blacks. Later, as she drove the area, she would realize it pointed to a state park and boat launch. As a black person, she felt offended and uncomfortable. She made her delivery, got out of town and headed for the nearest freeway on ramp home.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO