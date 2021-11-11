CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama legislator Merika Coleman running for Alabama State Senate District 19

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One Alabama legislator has set her eyes on another political office.

On Thursday, Rep. Merika Coleman announced her plans to run for Alabama State Senate District 19. Coleman, an attorney and professor at Miles College, has served in the House since 2002. The Senate seat is currently held by Sen. Priscilla Dunn, who will not seek re-election in 2022.

Navy veteran doing pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to raise money for those who served

During her time in the Alabama House, Coleman has sponsored a variety of bills, ranging from equal economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to additional resources for students and teachers. Most recently, she sponsored legislation to remove racist language from the Alabama Constitution.

“As a State Representative, I’ve had the privilege of working on behalf of families across Jefferson County, and I am hopeful to continue such work in the Alabama Senate,” Coleman said in a press release. “District 19 deserves a State Senator who is qualified and trustworthy, and I am that candidate. Throughout this campaign, I will meet with voters and supporters, listening to how we, as state legislators, can better address their concerns moving forward. I’m committed to rebuilding our neighborhoods and creating viable communities where residents can live, work and play, and you can count on me to get the job done. If elected, I will fight for your right to vote on electronic bingo and an education lottery while working to combat inflating costs of utility bills.”

Her campaign will kick off Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Midfield Recreation Center.

The general election will be held November 8, 2022.

To learn more about Coleman’s platform, visit www.merikacoleman.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

CBS 42

CBS 42

