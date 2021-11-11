CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florida man convicted for threatening members of Congress, DOJ says

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

A Florida man is facing up to five years in prison after being convicted of threatening Congress members. On Wednesday, a federal just found Frank Anthony Pezzuto, 73, guilty in three separate incidents of threatening...

www.gazettextra.com

abc17news.com

Feds: 2 members of extremist Jewish sect convicted

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two leaders of an extremist Jewish sect have been convicted in White Plains federal court of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the verdict was returned Wednesday against Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner. Williams says the verdict came after jurors saw evidence related to the men brazenly kidnapping two children from their mother to return a 14-year-old girl to an illegal sexual relationship with an adult man. Prosecutors say Helbrans and Rosner are U.S. citizens and senior leaders of Lev Tahor, an extremist Jewish sect.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Seattle Times

Labor leader, council member convicted in corruption trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city council member were found guilty of conspiracy charges Monday in a corruption trial. Prosecutors said John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.
POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

Florida Man Sentenced To 37 Months on Marijuana Trafficking Conviction

Marvin Forbes, a 49-year-old from Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to 37 months of incarceration by District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute marijuana after qualifying as a career offender in federal court, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced Monday. According to court...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Bullhorn Lady’ Rachel Powell Considering Plea Deal For Role In Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — A Mercer County woman, accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington DC, just appeared in federal court for a status hearing. Rachel Powell is now considering taking a plea deal. The Justice Department offered the deal last week and her attorney has asked for 60 additional days to consider the terms. Both sides agreed that an additional 60 days would be very helpful. Powell is known as the “bullhorn lady” and is accused of using a battering ram at the U.S. Capitol during the riot. She also allegedly directed people, telling them where to go once they got inside the Capitol. Earlier this year, Powell was indicted by a grand jury in D.C. on charges of violence on Capitol ground, destruction of government property, obstruction and more. She will be back in court in early January.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
mediaite.com

18 Ex-GOP Congress Members Defend Former Colleagues Threatened Over Infrastructure Votes: Punishing Them Would Be ‘Political Stupidity’

18 former House Republicans co-signed a statement Monday defending the 13 Republicans currently facing internal outrage and external threats for their infrastructure votes. The bipartisan infrastructure package (signed into law by President Joe Biden Monday) was passed with the support of a few Republicans, including Congressman Fred Upton (R- MI) and Congressman Andrew Garbarino (R- NY).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Florida GOP bills to limit vaccine mandates move forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans continued Tuesday to advance legislation to blunt coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to combat White House virus rules. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse moved the measures forward after hours of debate where Republicans argued workers shouldn’t lose...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS

