When Richard Ihrig and Colleen Cooper purchased their Minneapolis home in the Kenwood neighborhood, they were impressed by its unique but effortless look. "What drew me to it was its simplicity. It doesn't have that fussy ornamentation that sometimes obscures the basics such as the hardwood," said Ihrig. "I would call it a Mission-style home in the sense that it's less ornamental than Arts and Crafts and even Prairie-style homes for that matter."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO