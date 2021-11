The global energy transition has highlighted the decreasing relevance of fossil fuels, but what will happen to the jobs and economies that are dependent on oil and gas?. Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become 'worthless' within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO