Veterans Day ceremony doubles as call to serve

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Nov. 14. The Echo Leahy Center is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday. That means families with sensory-processing differences such as developmental disabilities or autism can get in for free. The museum will host this event starting at 9 a.m. and going on until 10 a.m. The museum will be closed to the general public during this time. Families can expect the lights and sounds to be adjusted during this time to allow visitors to enjoy the museum in a calm setting. Guests can interact with exhibits, visit live animals, and have access to backpacks filled with sensory devices.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO