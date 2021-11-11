ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Going up: City adds third water tower

centralwinews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews from Maguire Iron were in Medford on Tuesday erecting the new water tower that will service a pressure district on the city’s north side. The tower, located near the Shattuck Street pump station is part of a multiyear project to create a pressure district to address low pressure in the...

www.centralwinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Iowa Falls enters Water Tower Contest

Iowa Falls is one of 14 cities in the running for a new water tower wrap designed by a professional artist. Mark Buschkamp, executive director of the Iowa Falls Area Development Corporation, received the OK from the city council on Monday to submit a 58-second video to the Iowa Finance Authority. The IFA is sponsoring the contest with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Infrastructure#Water Pressure#The Tower#Maguire Iron#Tid
Park Rapids Enterprise

Grant could help fix Akeley's water tower

The tower has been spot treated inside, but it has been reported that some rust is going through. Hubbard County received $4.6 million, with some of the funds already earmarked for projects. Applications for funding are due in December. Clif Allen and Tyson Hajicek from Moore Engineering attended the Nov....
AKELEY, MN
bluebonnetnews.com

City of Cleveland awards bid for new northside water tower

With construction of the new Northside Elementary campus in Cleveland ISD well underway, there is a push to get a new elevated water tank installed and ready in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. At the regular Cleveland City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, council awarded...
CLEVELAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Major water leak in Quanah leaves city with no water

QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — People in Quanah have been without water for a good portion of Monday. City Administrator Paula Wilson said that crews went to work on the broken pipe, a valve broke and they now have to replace the valve and fix the pipe. Wilson also said Quanah ISD closed at 1:30 Monday afternoon […]
QUANAH, TX
wfxl.com

Radium Springs community hopes to restore old water tower

One community organization is looking to revitalize history in their community, and they need the community's help. The Radium Springs water tower has been standing in the center of one Albany community for over a century. FOX 31 spoke with one of the restoration advocates, Don Dally, who is a...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Paintings
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert water, trash pickup rates going up

Residential and commercial customers in Gilbert are likely to pay more to dump their trash and use their water come April. For 90 percent of the town’s residents the monthly bill for water, sewer and trash is proposed to increase to $78 from $67. “It’s still very low,” said Eric...
GILBERT, AZ
merrillfotonews.com

Park City Credit Union plants perennials at relocated Tower

Park City Credit Union continued efforts to support the community by planting perennials around the T.B. Scott Tower on the River Bend Trail. This project is a part of the Park City Cares initiative, a program designed to benefit the community through random acts of kindness. “At Park City, we...
MERRILL, WI
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley aldermen clean up with plans for new water tower

HATLEY – The board of aldermen addressed plans in the works for a new water tower installation, fire department needs and a proposed property cleanup ordinance during its monthly meeting Nov. 1. While no action was taken last week for the ongoing water tower project, work with engineers continues. Hatley...
POLITICS
shoredailynews.com

Onancock conducting water tower maintenance

The Town of Onancock is preparing to perform normal preventative maintenance on the water tower. This requires the tower to be emptied. While the town does not expect any disruption in service, there may be short periods with reduced water pressure. This is normal when removing the tower from service. There is no impact on the quality of the water.
ONANCOCK, VA
WLFI.com

Water tower coming to Wea Township

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)—Lafayette's water works department is gearing up to build a water tank on the city's south side. Officials say it's necessary because of the continued growth in Wea Township. Lafayette Water Works Superintendent Steve Moore said the city is accepting bids for the construction of a new...
LAFAYETTE, IN
KBTX.com

New water tower in College Station gets painted with new logo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new water tower continues to take shape in College Station and we’ve heard a lot of interest from viewers. Painters have been working on the new logo for the bowl, before it is raised. A new color scheme and design says, “Welcome to College Station, The Heart of Aggieland.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Muscatine Journal

Water temporarily cut to Columbus City

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A water meter replacement project and a mix-up in communications caused an unexpected loss of water for Columbus City water users for several hours earlier Wednesday, Columbus Junction city officials were told during the city council’s regular meeting later in the day. Columbus Junction supplies Columbus City...
COLUMBUS CITY, IA
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Council awards water tower repair bid

Ocean City Council members approved three bids for work in the resort area, including the painting and repair of a water tower at 94th Street. When the bids were read out loud for the work on the water tower last week, only a portion of the amount was announced. The project was broken into three parts. The first part was to paint the exterior of the water tower, the second was to rehabilitate the inside to last another 15 years, and the third was to paint the Art League’s logo on the bulb-shaped structure.
OCEAN CITY, MD
KIMT

Dexter figuring out what to do with its water tower

DEXTER, Minn.- The City of Dexter is deciding whether to fix its current water tower or build a new one. According to minutes from the October 4th council meeting, building a new water tower could cost nearly $1 million. Reconditioning the current water tower would involve both an interior and...
DEXTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy