Mainsail Wins Two Awards, Named Finalist for Two Additional Awards at Annual Gathering. TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2021) – Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hospitality company that develops and operates lodging products in the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean, has won Marriott International’s Development Partner of the Year Award andLoyalty Luminary Award. Joe Collier, president and founder of Mainsail Lodging & Development, was on hand to accept the awards at Marriott International’s recent Full-Service Owners Conference (MINA), held Nov. 1-2 in Orlando, Florida. Earning recognition in four of six categories, Mainsail was named a finalist for the Opening of the Year Award for Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers, Florida, and for the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Guest Experience Award.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO