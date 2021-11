Many people turn to long-term care (LTC) for a disability or chronic health condition. Sometimes the need for this happens suddenly after a medical emergency, like a stroke, or progressively with age. Either way, facilities like continuing care retirement communities (CCRC) are designed for these groups. Approximately 70% of adults who reach age 65 will need long-term service and support, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Of that group, 48% will receive paid care. Custodial care is one form of long-term care available to seniors who need help in their day-to-day lives. Here’s how they work.

