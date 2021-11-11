CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings look to address road woes against Chargers

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

MINNESOTA (3-5) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-3) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Chargers by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Minnesota 4-4, Los Angeles 5-3. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 7-6. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Chargers 39-10 on Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, California. LAST...

www.semoball.com

USA Today

Chargers' Joey Bosa looking for breakout performance against Eagles LT Jordan Mailata

Joey Bosa entered this year with 47.5 career sacks and has firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s top young pass rushers. The Chargers are in the midsts of a two-game losing streak and the all-world pass rusher has been average at best, and he has 4 combined pressures since the Raiders game, after posting 17 pressures the two games prior.
CBS Sports

NFL Week 9 against the spread picks: Ravens vanquish Vikings, Bengals rebound vs. Browns, Chargers beat Eagles

I would like to thank Mike White for just adding onto what was a bad week for me. Then again, it's kind of scary for New York Jets fans that another guy can come in and throw for 400 yards to beat one of the best teams in the AFC while your No. 2 overall pick is struggling. Even with the bad week overall, #DajaniDimes again had a winning record with the top five locks, and that's the most important goal of this column. The other, of course, is to be way ahead of .500 on the total ATS record, which is something we will work on this week. We are currently middle of the road among CBS Sports experts. Expect that to change.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: at the Chargers

The Vikings get their first look at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., which will play host to the Super Bowl this season. Under first-year coach Brandon Staley, a former St. Thomas assistant coach, the Chargers are 5-3 and tied with the Raiders for first place in the AFC West. WEEK...
chatsports.com

Vikings at Chargers: Initial injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (triceps) Again, Barr misses the first practice session of the week.
Asbury Park Press

First look: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) head to the West Coast seeking to end their two-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). Kickoff is Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Chargers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point. The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.
lafbnetwork.com

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Vikings

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Vikings. The Chargers got back to winning last week as they took down the Philadelphia Eagles on a game-winning field goal by Dustin Hopkins. There were still plenty of glaring weaknesses that are hopefully being addressed during the week as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings.
nbcsportsedge.com

Mike Williams Looks to Bounce Back in Week 10 Against the Vikings

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can...
NFL

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

5-4 WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Entering Week 10, the Browns quietly ranked sixth overall in Football Outsiders' team DVOA. Their romp over Cincinnati showcased a finally healthy secondary that picked off Joe Burrow twice and held freaky rookie pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase to just 49 yards through the air. Firmly under the microscope after the exodus of Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield played his finest football of the year and showed that Cleveland still has juice deep with a 60-yard scoring shot to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The game also saw Nick Chubb ice the Bengals with 137 yards on the ground, but the rumbling wonder's status is up in the air for this weekend due to a trip to the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Chubb isn't cleared by Sunday, backup D'Ernest Johnson will get the chance to play hero again after ripping Denver for 146 yards at 6.6 yards per pop in Week 7. New England rides into Sunday on a three-game win streak, the product of football's fifth-best defensive DVOA and sound play from blossoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick wants to limit Cleveland on the ground and force Mayfield to win the game with his arm. Were Chubb a green light, I'd flat out predict a Browns win. Either way, Cleveland has the better roster, one that plays its best football under coach Kevin Stefanski when the chips are down.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Which player is your X-factor against the Vikings?

As we do every Friday, I want to hear from you all about one player you believe needs to play a big role in this Sunday game against the Vikings. Which player do you feel needs to have a notable game in order for the Chargers to have their best chance at coming out on top?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Vikings?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 53.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 53.5 points. My...
Worthington Daily Globe

Vikings expecting four-down drives from Chargers

Asked Friday is there is a defining characteristic of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley’s offense, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer had a quick answer. “Yeah, I mean, they went for it 20 times on fourth down,” he said. Not quite, but close. According to NFL statistics, the...
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (knee) questionable for Chargers' Week 10 contest against Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) is listed as questionable on Week 10's injury report. Allen's status is in limbo after the Chargers' wideout participated in consecutive limited sessions. In a potential matchup against a Minnesota Vikings' unit rated third in pass defense, our models project Allen to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,200.
FanSided

Flashback Friday: Vikings clobber Chargers in 2019

In 2019, the Minnesota Vikings defeated a Chargers team in a dominating fashion. Can they repeat this feat in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season?. The 3-5 Minnesota Vikings and 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings lead the all-time series 7-6.
