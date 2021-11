TAMPA, Fla. - The Glazer Children’s Museum is bringing back its annual ‘Campsgiving’ in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. "We want to be here for families whenever they need us. So, when school’s out we have a camp for them and for ‘Campsgiving’ we are really focused on gratitude, so we have a lot of activities, everything from arts and crafts to science experiments and physical exercise that all reflect on what we’re really grateful for," said Kate White, director of marketing and communications.

