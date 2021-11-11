CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacework Strengthens Data-Driven Cloud Security Platform with Acquisition of Infrastructure as Code Company Soluble

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddition of Soluble Introduces New DevSecOps Capabilities, Lacework Customers Empowered with New Innovations that Enable Both Agent and Agentless Visibility to Detect and Protect All Major Hyperscale Cloud Providers. Lacework, the data-driven security platform for the cloud, announced the acquisition of Soluble, a scalable cloud infrastructure management company. The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Cloud Infrastructure#Hybrid Cloud#Software Security#Private Cloud#Agentless Visibility#Iac#Aws#Gcp#Kubernetes#Devops
