CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Thrust SSC Is So Fast It Creates Sonic Booms

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRbgD_0ctivWfd00

And it still holds the land speed record 24 years later…

If Batman existed in real life, we think he’d own something like the Thrust SSC or Super Sonic Car. In case you don’t remember, the car that looks like some sort of mutant airplane set the land speed record back in October of 1997 in the Black Rock Desert, which is located in Nevada. Hitting 763.035 mph or Mach 1.020 for a stretch of 1 mile. A car breaking the sound barrier was unthinkable before, the feat absolutely astounding people at the time. It’s still pretty amazing 24 years later, plus that land speed record still stands, for now.

Learn how NASCAR drivers used a banned car to set land speed records here.

As you might imagine, going that fast in a car requires some crazy, specialized equipment. Onboard are two Rolls-Royce Spey 202 jet engines which help give the vehicle an airplane look. They pack a 50,000 lb. of thrust punch, but it’s not just a matter of dropping the hammer and keeping the steering yoke going straight. When a car is traveling at high speeds, it dances on the ground, so keeping it going in the right direction becomes tricky, something only the most skilled of drivers can handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZmw0_0ctivWfd00

Not only does the Thrust SSC look like some sort of strange airplane, it was piloted by Royal Air Force wing commander Andy Green. The man was definitely qualified to pilot such a vehicle, and as you’ll see in one of the included videos, he has a firm grasp on the physics which contribute to a successful or disastrous run, including slowing the car down after it tops out over 700 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Clqt_0ctivWfd00

Just getting the Thrust SSC up to speed is quite the procedure. As Green explains, he has to start off slow and ease the throttle slowly, ensuring the intakes don’t start sucking in too much dust from the desert floor. Once the car reaches a certain speed not only does the driver have to keep the thing going straight, he has to monitor different systems to ensure the thrusters, fuel delivery, etc. are all coordinating correctly. As everything is working at peak performance, the SSC Thrust starts accelerating an additional 25 mph per second, which is just mind boggling to think about and probably fun as hell to experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZmcl_0ctivWfd00

Before 600 mph the airflow under the vehicle starts to go supersonic, which has an effect on the handling, so the driver has to be prepared for that. Then airflow goes supersonic over the top of the car, changing things further, requiring him to steer to the right at 90 degrees just to keep the thing moving straight. He then has to make several adjustments as the speed climbs further, straightening it out again. The car also starts producing what Green calls the “loudest, highest pitch scream (he’s) ever heard.” Considering the man is an air force pilot, that’s significant. All this isn’t rocket science, but it’s about as close as you can get with four wheels on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9dxi_0ctivWfd00

By the way, the sonic boom produced by Thrust SSC’s record-setting land speed run did some damage. About 10 miles away in the Nevada town of Gerlach, sprinkler covers were knocked off by the vibrations. It’s also worth noting the record run was done almost 50 years to the day after Chuck Yeager performed the first supersonic flight on October 14, 1947.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Incredible 1687 Horsepower Supra Pulls Hard On The Dyno

This insane Supra has been built up by the owner to an incredible height. If you ask any fan of the Japanese domestic market what their weapon of choice in all things from racing, to drifting, to simple cruising would be, they might give you an answer we've all heard before. With an incredible inline-six engine capable of handling some fantastic horsepower figures and some classic JDM styling that you couldn't miss if you tried, we're talking about the mk4 Supra. This outstanding car first became popular due to the use of the 2JZ engine, which had almost limitless tuning potential and allowed car enthusiasts to run way more boost on stock internals. This car is a perfect example of that potential.
CARS
Motorious

FuelTech’s C8 Corvette Sets Quarter Mile Record

There’s a new record quarter mile run for the C8 Corvette as tuners see just how hard they can push the mid-engine American sports car. It was FuelTech’s build which blasted down the track, The car polished off the quarter mile in 8.973 seconds at 160.92 mph, making it the fastest C8 Corvette in the quarter mile so far. This amazing feat was pulled off at Orlando Speed World recently.
CARS
Motorious

2013 BMW M3 Shows Off Decades Of Hard Labor And Design

This piece of German engineering is a beautiful testament to all that BMW represents, and you could own it. Modern BMW has given the world some of the most incredible luxury sedans, coupes, and roadsters ever to hit the streets of Europe. It's not like the old days of mere 300 horsepower machines rolling around the track at a pretty quick pace. Instead, we are in a new era of powerful, sleek, performance cars that could rival even the fastest of the classic BMW lineup. All of those years spent producing some of the fastest cars for their time, BMW was learning. Recently, that experience has come in handy with the German design team. Today's car stands to show you precisely what the famous manufacturer of automobiles was building up to.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Biggest Crate Engine Ever! Chevy Performance Launches 1,000 HP ZZ632 Big-Block

When it comes to big-inch, big-power crate engines, there's a new sheriff in town, and his badge is bowtie shaped. Yep, Chevrolet Performance just announced a 632-cubic-inch (that's over 10 liters for the metric crowd) big-block monster that belts out a tick over 1,000 hp and a whopping 876 lb-ft of twist. But as the guy said in the infomercial, "But wait, there's more." You see, this is a street engine, and it makes this power on pump gas and without any power adders.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
Motorious

1000-HP Road Runner Rules The Streets With Naturally Aspirated Performance

This classic ‘70s RoadRunner is the perfect answer to this car enthusiasts need for a streetable drag car. The early 1970s were a fantastic time for the old school muscle cars that we all know and love. This sentiment is especially true for the Mopar lineup as, unlike many other vehicles from the time, they were able to keep their sporty style and high performance throughout much of the era. For example, take the second generation Road Runner, who managed to remain one of America's most significant performance muscle cars right up until 1974. This car is a perfect example of that generation of muscle cars who sought to combine the powerful engines and design of a classic muscle car with the sleek fastback style that vehicles like the Mustang, Chevelle, and Buick Skylark pulled off so well.
CARS
Motorious

2017 Dodge Viper ACR Pushes The Limits Of American Performance

This incredible car is one of the US’s greatest creations in the automotive community and is ready for a new owner. Dodge has been known as a full-blown icon in the United States of America for over 121 years, making some of the most powerful cars that this world has ever seen. You can say what you want about how some European brands make better quality interiors, better handling, or more aerodynamically designed cars. But the simple matter of it is that Dodge will beat them all into a bloody pulp in a race when given the proper motivation. That's the American way, we're better than all of the rest without exception, and that is exactly what this car was built to represent. So what vehicle are we talking about that is so incredible it takes the title for one of the most significant automobiles ever made?
CARS
Motorious

1990 Maserati Biturbo Spyder Shows Off Its 1990s Performance

Now you have the chance to get behind the wheel of this incredible piece of ‘90s automotive history!. Maserati has built a name for itself over 106 years for creating some of the most luxurious sports cars ever to hit the Italian automotive market. Whether it's on the track of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza or the showroom of some high-class luxury vehicle dealer, these things have one thing on the brain, performance. The 1990s were a particularly spectacular time for many automotive companies, but Maserati was incredibly high on that list. In that period, they found themselves in a very comfortable position to produce fast, fun automobiles that caught attention with striking appearance and style.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Booms#Ssc#Rolls Royce Spey#Royal Air Force
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Dodge Challenger Hides A Mess

So often, people take a special car they were driving regularly and stick it in the old barn, shed, garage, or wherever else with the intention of fixing something wrong with it. But then life happens, they might procrastinate some, and after a few decades the thing is dusty, has a family of raccoons living in the engine compartment, and it’s still not running. That’s how amazing barn finds like this 1970 Dodge Challenger come to be, and thankfully we have a video showing us what it’s like to uncover such an automotive treasure.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

American Oddball Cars That Nobody Expected

American cars have a long history of having the engine at the front, preferably as large as possible, and the drive going to the rear. American companies have sometimes strayed off the beaten track, but it has rarely paid off for the domestic market until America found itself in a fuel crisis in the 1970s. However, some cars presented to the public have defied the conventions American car buyers have typically wanted from an American brand. These are some of those cars.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Will Build You a 700-Horsepower V8 F-150, But There's a Catch

Ford has mostly moved to V6 power for the F-150 pickup. But unlike Toyota, Ford will still sell you an F-150 packing a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. And as it turns out, you won't have to wait for the Raptor R to arrive next year to get one with 700 horsepower. According to Ford Authority, Ford Performance will soon offer a new supercharger kit with a Whipple supercharger for the current-generation V8 F-150.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Sees The Light Of Day

After 30 years of sitting, this classic Mustang will finally be restored to its former glory by a truly passionate Mustang enthusiast. Mustang enthusiasts are some of America’s most loyal and instantly recognizable subsections of the classic car community due to their intense pride for the cars they love so much. While many people enjoy the style and performance of Mustangs from every generation, some enthusiasts take things a step further than just dreaming about a classic ‘Stang. These hardcore car guys take it upon themselves to save their beloved classic Mustangs from a harsh grave of rust and damage. There are millions of Mustangs, which means that any Mustang enthusiast can have tons of fun restoring a classic ‘Stang of their own. Hopefully, this car will soon reflect that revival process that has produced so many unique vehicles in the past.
CARS
Motorious

1200-HP Duramax Chevelle Leaves Onlookers Stunned At SEMA

This incredible Chevelle shows the best of classic American styling and powerful engine design. In the first muscle car evolution, people were hungry for a high-horsepower, smaller, cooler-looking car that would set a precedent for muscle cars to come. In 1964 Chevrolet answered this desire with the Chevelle, becoming one of America's favorite classic performance vehicles. But, over years of morphing the incredible car into a fiery, fast coupe with more than enough fun to satisfy any consumer, it was time for a refresh of the brand that had been built around the Chevelle. So, in 1968 Chevy introduced the second generation of Chevelle, essentially sealing its name into American automotive history forever.
CARS
Carscoops

Listen To Chevrolet’s 1,004 HP Crate Engine Fire Up In A Third-Gen Camaro

Ahead of SEMA, Chevrolet Performance handed one of its ZZ632 big-block V8 crate engines over to the guys at Hoonigan to put into a third-generation Camaro. Today, they released their first video of the engine running in the car. The clip starts with the engine basically sitting in the engine...
CARS
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests.
CARS
Motorious

Visit Corvette Row At GAA Classic Cars Auction

Starting today, you can scope out these Corvettes to bid on. The winter GAA Classic Cars Auction starts today, and runs through the weekend. A special treat at this show will be the “Corvette Row” featured on Saturday we will have 20 Corvettes in a row. ST0087-ST0106. Here are some of the highlights straight from Corvette Row.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy