Military

The U.S. Flag Looks Like It's Flying Backward on Military Uniforms — Here's Why

 5 days ago
Uniforms of the U.S. military are meant to convey a few different things. Based on what someone is wearing, a person can identify the branch in which they serve, their rank, their accomplishments, and more (if they're aware of what the symbols mean). Different patches and adornments have various meanings, but...

rusty
4d ago

It’s displayed this way because the bearer moves forward into battle, the flag doesn’t retreat. But then again, times, they are a changing.

ISNT2L8
4d ago

Who ever thought of that must have been a highly educated, PhD, politician. I would think wearing the proper flag on your left arm would symbolize the same moving forward motion.

Daris Cope
4d ago

wow...stupidly of people....if you served you know why...if you didn't serve, maybe you should have

