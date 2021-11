The Cardinals and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph changed up their approach against the 49ers Sunday, making sure the run wasn't going to get them. They went, much of the time when the game was still close, with four defensive linemen, four linebackers, and three defensive backs. And in the end, both the defense and the score forced the 49ers into a woeful 39-yard rushing effort, the fewest surrendered by the Cardinals this season.

