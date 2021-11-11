CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ColorTokens Releases Xshield 2.0 to Accelerate Enterprises’ Zero Trust Micro-Segmentation Journey

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Innovations to Award-Winning Xshield Automate Micro-Segmentation at Scale. ColorTokens, a pioneer in Zero Trust-based cybersecurity solutions, unveiled Xshield 2.0, the latest version of its award-winning product, Xshield, part of the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform. With Xshield 2.0’s new advancements, large enterprises can further accelerate their micro-segmentation journey, scale with ease, and...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Cryptocurrency faces a quantum computing problem

Cryptocurrencies hold the potential to change finance, eliminating middlemen and bringing accounts to millions of unbanked people around the world. Quantum computers could upend the way pharmaceuticals and materials are designed by bringing their extraordinary power to the process. Here's the problem: The blockchain accounting technology that powers cryptocurrencies could...
MARKETS
CIO

The Cybersecurity Reset Starts With Zero Trust

The reset is a new wave of activity and an emerging global trend centered around cybersecurity planning. Businesses worldwide have waged an all-out war against the nefarious attempts of extortion via ransomware attacks and fraud perpetrated by cybercriminals to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars. The cybersecurity industry has changed beyond recognition to evolve and match shifts in technology, such as the move to the cloud, 5G, AI/ML, IoT, mobile, edge computing — all while accelerating their digital transformation efforts. In addition, systemic cybersecurity challenges have crept up to the top of domestic and international political agendas with organizations realizing that cyber resilience is a public good. Adopting a zero trust architecture is on the priority list of many organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

SentinelOne launches App for Azure Active Directory to advance zero trust architecture

SentinelOne announced the SentinelOne App for Azure Active Directory, a new solution combining endpoint security and identity capabilities to advance zero trust architecture. The Singularity App for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) enables organizations using SentinelOne to automatically alert Azure AD when an endpoint is at risk, triggering conditional access policies to protect corporate resources and enabling organizations to enforce the principles of zero trust. A zero trust architecture powered by SentinelOne creates a dynamic framework to secure the digital enterprise.
CELL PHONES
paloaltonetworks.com

Upcoming Event: Building The Zero Trust Enterprise with Palo Alto Networks and Okta

Learn more about what it means to be Zero Trust at this upcoming event from Palo Alto Networks and Okta: Building the Zero Trust Enterprise. During this webcast, you’ll hear from Zero Trust experts Sami Laine and Paul Kaspian. As a Principal Product Marketing Manager for Palo Alto Networks, Kaspian focuses on Zero Trust and how the modern security methodology can help organizations secure their digital transformation. Laine is a Principal Security Architect at Okta and has spent two decades working to protect some of the world’s largest enterprises, financial institutions, and public sector organizations against fraud, malware, threats and data breaches.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Segmentation#Information Security#Innovation#Colortokens#Accelerate Enterprises#Zero Trust#Xshield 2 0#Fql
Forbes

Why Zero Trust Must Be Extended To APIs

Jyoti Bansal is is Co-Founder and CEO of API security company Traceable. Zero trust’s profile as a security model rose after the pandemic forced a move to remote work, and it got another vote of confidence with President Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity this spring. The order listed zero trust architecture as one of a handful of technology approaches that federal agencies will be required to adopt to help combat the onslaught of cyberattacks.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxfoundation.org

Accelerate Your Journey to Hybrid Cloud and Containerization with Fujitsu Enterprise Postgres & IBM

The demand for hybrid cloud is expanding robustly as organizations are prioritizing the security and containerization of their overall cloud modernization strategies. Integral to implementing a successful hybrid cloud strategy is assuring that the required automation and integration capabilities are in place. Through containerization, organizations can accelerate their hybrid cloud...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Can Zero Trust Save Enterprises From A Threat Tsunami?

Anurag Kahol is the CTO and Co-Founder of Bitglass where he expedites the company's technology direction and architecture. The shift to remote work will be a permanent facet of the working economy. However, our data shows many companies and their employees have not taken adequate steps to protect against the risks and security threats that accompany remote and hybrid work environments.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Zero Trust avoids the traditional “security versus convenience” tradeoffs

Everyone reading this has probably heard that old rule of thumb that security and convenience are inversely proportional. In other words, increasing security comes with the cost of less convenience, while making things easier to use also means less security. This isn’t just in the context of computing, by the way. An unlocked door is easier to use (more convenient) than one that is locked (more secure). A door that you can unlock with a key is easier to use (but less secure) than a door that requires both a key and a keypad code, etc.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Dark Reading

How Is Zero Trust Different From Traditional Security?

Question: How does zero trust differ from a traditional security approach?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: Traditional security gives value to where the user is coming from. It uses a lot of trust because the user's location or IP address (perimeter model) is used to define the user to the system. In a zero-trust model, we assume zero units of trust before we grant you access to anything and verify a lot of other information before granting access. And when access is granted, you’ll be given the least amount of privilege necessary to get your job done.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

Bridging Data Retention Gaps En Route to Zero Trust

Change isn't coming—it's rapidly underway for many government agencies and public sector organizations. Driving that change is the ever-present threat of ransomware and recent cybersecurity initiatives that have bubbled up in response. The result is a long list of organizations taking stock of their incident response capabilities as they work to implement fresh zero trust mandates.
POLITICS
aithority.com

SAP Releases New Solution to Accelerate the Circular Economy

SAP SE announces the availability of SAP Responsible Design and Production, a solution for designing products sustainably and transitioning to a circular economy. This is the latest offering in a growing portfolio of sustainability-specific software applications that help businesses increase their measurement and data management capabilities. As sustainable business regulations,...
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

White Paper Offers Guidance on Zero Trust Strategy Development

T-Rex Solutions cybersecurity executives Allen Harper and Jyoti Wadhwa co-authored with 11 industry executives a white paper that seeks to guide organizations how to come up with a zero trust strategy in accordance with the White House’s cybersecurity executive order. The white paper calls for organizations to evaluate the maturity...
POLITICS
Dark Reading

CrowdStrike to Buy Zero-Trust SaaS Provider

CrowdStrike plans to acquire security-as-a-service vendor SecureCircle in a move it says adds the data level to its zero-trust portfolio that currently handles endpoint and identity. The details of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed, and CrowdStrike said it expects to close the deal in the company's fiscal fourth quarter...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Microsoft expands zero-trust security capabilities at Ignite 2021

The move to hybrid work accelerated by the pandemic has created cybersecurity risks, with employees at home creating more possible vulnerable endpoints for enterprises. At the same time, enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud solutions like Microsoft’s Azure or Amazon’s AWS. This is creating hybrid cloud infrastructure gaps in enterprises. Also, hybrid work is driving the adoption of new collaboration apps, and these need tight role-based controls.
BUSINESS
phoronix.com

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released

Red Hat today announced the first public beta of the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 brings improvements to its Cockpit web console including the ability now to apply kernel live patches from the web console. RHEL 9 Beta also has additional security profiles, integrated OpenSSL 3 support, IMA integration, SSH root password login is finally disabled by default, improvements around container development, and more. There is also a wealth of updated packages like using GCC 11 as the default system compiler, Python 3.9, LLVM 12, and other updates.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Mavenir Accelerates AI for CSPs and Enterprises with Intelligent Video Analytics on 5G

Video analytics powered by NVIDIA Metropolis AI-on-5G to transform business processes for faster decision making. Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced its Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) solution. The solution applies artificial intelligence (AI) to video stream analysis, enabling enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to gain instant insights and actionable intelligence.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Zero Trust Race is On: Do You Have the Right Engine?

Zero Trust Race is On: Do You Have the Right Engine?. The shift to a Zero Trust security model has become a top priority for many organizations, driven by record levels of ransomware attacks and a rapidly expanding attack surface stemming from the move to remote work and accelerated cloud adoption.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

QOS Networks Expands AIOps Functionality to Empower Enterprises to Accelerate their Digital Transformation

QOS Networks, the leading-edge managed network service provider that gives enterprises seamless network capabilities to drive business innovation, announced its latest product iteration: AIOps. With the enhanced portfolio of predictive AIOps solutions, which keep digital products and services running 24/7, IT operations teams can focus on steering across-the-board digital transformation.
TECHNOLOGY
github.blog

The GitHub Enterprise Server 3.3 Release Candidate is available

The GitHub Enterprise Server 3.3 Release Candidate is available. This release contains a broad range of features and enhancements across the platform including GitHub Actions, Security, and a host of helpful productivity improvements. Read the blog post to discover the highlights in this release, or dive into the full GitHub...
COMPUTERS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Why zero trust is the way forward for improved cybersecurity

The pandemic is poised to leave a lasting impact across the global business landscape: namely, our overall mentality around work and the booming increase in remote operations across both the public and private sectors. Most employees are now working from home, and are oftentimes accessing sensitive company information from unsecure networks. More recently, there has been extra pressure on cyber defense in the United States as some of its largest organizations across the country have fallen victim to some form of a security breach.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy