ColorTokens Releases Xshield 2.0 to Accelerate Enterprises’ Zero Trust Micro-Segmentation Journey

Everyone reading this has probably heard that old rule of thumb that security and convenience are inversely proportional. In other words, increasing security comes with the cost of less convenience, while making things easier to use also means less security. This isn’t just in the context of computing, by the way. An unlocked door is easier to use (more convenient) than one that is locked (more secure). A door that you can unlock with a key is easier to use (but less secure) than a door that requires both a key and a keypad code, etc.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO