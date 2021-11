Porsche is about ready to reveal the new Cayman GT4 RS, and rumor has it that it’s going to happen on November 17 or 18. The date actually makes a lot of sense, considering those are the media days for the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show. We’ve already seen some official photos released by Porsche when the GT4 RS was doing some testing on the Nürburgring, so these spy shots might not seem that interesting, but there’s actually more here than what meets the eye.

