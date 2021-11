When Farhan Zaidi joined the Giants as the new president of baseball operations in the winter of 2018, it was met with many questions. One of them had to do with Zaidi, formerly a general manager with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining the rival Giants. A Dodger (in any capacity) jumping ship and joining the Giants is met with a little bit of caution from the fan base, and that's exactly what happened when Zaidi joined the Giants.

