CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Struggles for veterans with student debt continue under Biden administration

By Annie Nova, @AnnieReporter
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has taken big steps to forgive the debts of students who've been defrauded and misled by their schools, and many veterans have seen relief. Still, many others remain saddled with the loans and unable to get a good education. Cerena Jones served in the U.S. Air...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
KTSM

Migrants granted asylum at higher rate under Biden administration, new data shows

Asylum-seeking migrants have experienced a higher success rate with their immigration cases under the Biden administration, according to new data.A new report by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), found an uptick in the number of cases granted asylum since President Joe Biden took office. Austin Kocher, a TRAC researcher, told Border Report on Monday that the number of asylums granted began to significantly increase in May and June and that the overall increase even includes the three months during the fiscal year when Donald Trump remained president.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
honknews.com

Are Social Security Recipients Getting A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Senior adults are suffering more than others as inflation continues to increase. The little cost-of-living rise in their Social Security income for 2021 was insufficient to match the rising costs of everything in the second part of the year, from hamburgers to gasoline. Some seniors are pressing for additional federal assistance. Is a fourth stimulus check being sent to Social Security recipients?
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Veteran#Federal Student Aid#The U S Air Force#Everest College#Corinthian Colleges#Personal Finance
Reuters

Biden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration's programs. U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

3 things student loan borrowers should know before the end of the year

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020, student debt relief was among the first policies enacted to help struggling Americans. Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused. For many months, the pause has...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
prescottenews.com

Biden Banking Nominee Wants U.S. Energy Companies to ‘Go Bankrupt’

In a newly-uncovered video, President Joe Biden’s nominee to help oversee the nation’s banking system says that if small U.S. oil and gas companies went bankrupt, that would be a good thing. It’s a suggestion that in the current climate — gasoline prices soaring and some consumers looking at 50...
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Mega-rich Pelosi objected to ‘billionaire tax’ in $1.75T spending bill

Guess this was one tax hike that hit too close to home for Nancy Pelosi. The speaker of the House of Representatives — who is reportedly the sixth-wealthiest member of Congress at over $100 million — took issue late last month with plans by fellow Democrats to levy a tax on unrealized capital gains to help pay for President Biden’s massive $1.75 trillion social spending bill, according to a report.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy