Motor Fuels See Little Change While Two Of Three Heating Fuel Prices Dropped Over The Last Week

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuel pricing saw either little change or dropped over the past week. The major changes were seen in two of the three home heating fuels with heating oil...

CBS Minnesota

What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The price at the gas pump doesn’t just feel high, it’s considerably more than years past. The nationwide average was $3.41 Monday evening. The last time it was that high was 2014. A unique way to lower it is being debated in Washington. So we wanted to know: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? And is tapping it a smart option to lower gas prices? Gas prices have risen thanks to several factors, inflation being one of them. Demand for gas has also increased while production has yet to ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Gas Prices#Heating Oil#Ethanol#Home Heating#Aaa Iowa
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases

WASHINGTON, DC—Motorists caught a bit of a break over the past week as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny from last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. “A slight dip in gas demand, … Continue reading "Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases" The post Gas prices dip slightly after full month of increases appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Up A Penny To $3.41 Per Gallon On Average In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are up again, but only slightly in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average cost per gallon went up a single penny from last week to $3.41. With that small increase, the price in Massachusetts now matches the nationwide average. “A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.” The price of gas in Massachusetts is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than it was at this time last year.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MySanAntonio

Uncertainty over government action cools oil prices

Uncertainty over whether or not the Biden Administration will take action to help tame energy prices helped lower crude prices, which Bloomberg reported have recorded their longest stretch of weekly losses since March. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Record fuel prices continue to rise

Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken.The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 146.14p, while diesel was 149.66p.Petrol prices exceeded the long-standing record of 142.48p on October 24, while diesel’s peak of 147.93p was broken a week later.The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months.This has made it approximately £18 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
elizabethton.com

Gas prices stabilizing dropping a penny over last week

AAA.com reports that gas prices across Tennessee continue to show signs of stabilization as prices dropped on average a penny last week. The average price of gasoline is now $3.15 which is nearly 15 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.29 more than one year ago. “Not everybody...
TRAFFIC
thisweekinworcester.com

Find the Cheapest Place to Fuel Up as Prices Rise

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts rose again over the last week, with regular grade increasing two cents to $3.40 per gallon. That price is 24 cents higher than a month ago ($3.16), and $1.33 higher than one year ago ($2.07). Comparison to neighboring states, according...
TRAFFIC

