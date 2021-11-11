Motor Fuels See Little Change While Two Of Three Heating Fuel Prices Dropped Over The Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are up again, but only slightly in Massachusetts. AAA said Monday that the average cost per gallon went up a single penny from last week to $3.41. With that small increase, the price in Massachusetts now matches the nationwide average. “A slight dip in gas demand, possibly due to seasonal driving habit changes, is contributing to some price relief at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time.” The price of gas in Massachusetts is 18 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than it was at this time last year.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO