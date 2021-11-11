CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Root urges 'change and actions' amid cricket racism crisis

semoball.com
 4 days ago

England cricket captain Joe Root has called for "change and actions" from his county team Yorkshire in response to a crisis over its handling of a former player's racism allegations that have rocked the sport. England cricket captain Joe Root called for "change and actions" from his county team,...

www.semoball.com

semoball.com

Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

LONDON (AP) -- The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday as the club struggled to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player's racism allegations that have shaken the sport. Roger Hutton said he was resigning "with immediate effect." He cited the club's unwillingness to...
The Independent

Joe Root demands ‘change’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis engulfs club

England captain Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire County Cricket Club in response to the racism crisis engulfing the team, claiming the issue has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”. Root, who is currently in Australia preparing his country for the upcoming Ashes series, issued...
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
BBC

Climate change: Cricket's groundkeepers on tackling the sport's climate crisis

Cricket lives and breathes outside, but the game can no longer escape the changing climate snapping at its heels. Many Test nations lie at particularly climate-vulnerable latitudes - Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa - and global temperature rises are having a devastating impact. The Cape Town...
BBC

Azeem Rafiq racism case: Ripple effect of Yorkshire cricket crisis

Azeem Rafiq's experience of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and its botched inquiry into his treatment continues to rock the sport. As sponsors desert the club and its chairman steps down, the crisis inside Headingley Stadium threatens to engulf those who make a living just outside its boundary. In...
newschain

Government could ‘step in’ if cricket bosses fail to act over racism crisis

The Government has vowed to “step in” if Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the ECB fail to take “real action” in response to the racism crisis. Culture minister Chris Philp told MPs that racism must be “confronted”, “eradicated” and it should “never be written off as just banter” as he expressed concerns over allegations made at Yorkshire CCC.
The Independent

Mark Arthur resigns as Yorkshire chief after Joe Root responds to racism crisis

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England captain Joe Root join the calls for lasting change at the county.Arthur’s position grew increasingly shaky as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism escalated in recent days and he finally departed on Thursday evening.His exit follows that of chairman Roger Hutton, who tendered his own resignation last week citing frustration at the club’s handling of the case and called for both Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to do the same. Rafiq has repeatedly...
The Independent

Yorkshire racism scandal must ‘never happen again’ in cricket, Joe Root insists

Joe Root says he cannot recall hearing or witnessing racism at Yorkshire but has called for the club and cricket as a sport to move forward to ensure the alleged racial harassment of Azeem Rafiq and others “never happens again”. The England men’s Test captain released a statement just before 10am on Thursday condemning the revelations of institutional racism at the county, calling them “simply intolerable” and saying the events have “fractured our game and torn lives apart”. In the statement, which Root begins by stating he felt compelled to address the ongoing situation, he called for “change and actions...
Birmingham Star

Racism in Yorkshire Cricket has fractured our game and torn lives apart: Root

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root on Thursday reacted to the racism controversy which has gripped the county of Yorkshire, saying the recent events at the club has fractured the game and torn lives apart. Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended...
The Independent

Zoheb Sharif: Essex ‘shocked and saddened’ as club’s former player says he was nicknamed ‘bomber’

Essex chief executive John Stephenson is “extremely shocked and saddened” by allegations the club’s former batter Zoheb Sharif received racist abuse that included being called “bomber” by his teammates after the 11 September attacks.Sharif, whose parents were born in Pakistan played for Essex between 2001 and 2004 and also claims he was called “curry muncher” during his time at the county.He told the Mirror: “It was a day after the 11 September attacks. People started calling me ‘bomber’. It was normal to be called ‘curry muncher’.Sharif, now 38, added: “I didn’t say anything at the time. I was a...
The Independent

Daily Mail

The Professional Cricketers' Association calls in the lawyers as English cricket braces itself for an avalanche of discrimination claims amid racism storm

The players’ union has employed a new five-strong legal team to help players on both sides of the fence as English cricket braces itself for an avalanche of discrimination claims. The Professional Cricketers’ Association, an organisation of whom Azeem Rafiq was highly critical following the investigation into his allegations of...
Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
The Independent

Racism cost me my career – Azeem Rafiq reveals full extent of harrowing abuse

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has laid bare the full extent of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket during a explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs.Rafiq has been waiting for the chance to air his full allegations in the public arena and Tuesday’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing offered him the chance to speak with the protection of parliamentary privilege – a freedom he used to issue a raft of previously unheard claims.As well as going into disturbing details of his time at Headingley, the 30-year-old took his accusations close to the top of the...
The Independent

The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Who are the cricketing figures named by former Yorkshire player during evidence session?

A number of high-profile cricketing figures were named in allegations made by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq on Tuesday as he emotionally discussed his two spells with the county.Rafiq told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of his allegations of racial harassment and bullying against Yorkshire, breaking down on a number of occasions as he recalled his experiences.Here are the names referenced and what Rafiq said about them under parliamentary privilege. All have been contacted for comment.Gary Ballance (England and Yorkshire batter and former Yorkshire captain)Ballance has admitted using a racial slur to Rafiq but said in his statement...
