CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU authorizes 2 medicines for people at risk of severe covid

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of two new medicines against the coronavirus for people at risk of severe disease. In a statement on Thursday, the EU drug regulator said it had concluded that the monoclonal antibody treatments — a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, and the...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Drugs#Ema#Eu#Amsterdam#Imdevimab#Roche#Celltrion Healthcare
madison

Pfizer says pill cuts severe COVID risk by 89%

A trial of Pfizer Inc's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 was stopped early after the drug was shown to cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease, the company said on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theridgewoodblog.net

U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Molnupiravir for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 in Adults

Applications Remain Under Review by Other Regulatory Authorities, Including U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. KENILWORTH NJ, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted authorization in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for molnupiravir (MK-4482, EIDD-2801), the first oral antiviral medicine authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults with a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. In the U.K., LAGEVRIO® (lah-GEV-ree-oh) is the planned trademark for molnupiravir; the trademark for molnupiravir in other countries has not been approved. Merck announced its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of molnupiravir is under review and recently announced the European Medicines Agency has initiated a rolling review of the company’s Marketing Authorization Application. Merck is actively working to submit applications to other regulatory agencies around the world.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU Drug Regulator to Expedite Authorization of Merck COVID Pill

The European Union's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, said Thursday it will accelerate its review of U.S. pharmaceutical company's Merck's COVID-19 pill - the same day Britain became the first nation to approve the oral treatment. In a briefing with reporters from EMA headquarters in the Hague, Marco Cavaleri,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin does not reduce risk of severe illness from COVID-19: Malaysia study

The Institute for Clinical Research (ICR) NIH today announced findings for the Ivermectin study (I-TECH) in 500 hospitalised patients with Stage 2 or 3 COVID-19. This multi-centre open-label randomised controlled trial evaluated a 5-day course of ivermectin (0.4mg/kg/day) plus standard of care (IVM group), compared to standard of care (SOC group) according to Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) guidelines for COVID-19 patients at 20 government hospitals and MAEPS 2.0 Quarantine and COVID-19 Treatment Centre (PKRC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

Merck COVID-19 Pill Granted Authorization From UK Medicines Regulator; Receives More Orders From Governments Worldwide

Merck & Co.’s antiviral COVID-19 pill has secured its first authorization from the UK medicines regulator. Public health experts have hailed this drug as an important medicine to combat the pandemic. UK Medicines Regulator Gives Green Light to Merck COVID-19 Pill. On Thursday, November 4, Financial Times reported that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

Yellow Medicine County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 50% of people fully vaccinated

Some 50% of people living in Yellow Medicine County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 2, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
Metro International

Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young children

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Tuesday applied for European authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6-11 years, weeks after it delayed a similar filing with U.S. regulators. The European Union had in July authorised the vaccine for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years, but several countries including...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Severe COVID Risk Two Times Higher for Patients With Cancer

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new systematic review and meta-analysis finds that unvaccinated cancer patients who contracted COVID-19 last year, were more than two times more likely — than people without cancer — to develop a case of COVID-19 so severe it required hospitalization in an intensive care unit.
CANCER
Futurity

Why older adults have a higher risk of severe COVID-19

A new study uncovers the cellular mechanism and molecular events that explain why some people, including the elderly, have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection as well as of severe side effects and death. Those at higher risk also include patients with preexisting medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, metabolic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Sleep-Disordered Breathing Could Inflate Risk for Severe COVID-19

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. People with sleep-disordered breathing or sleep-related hypoxia — low oxygen levels during sleeping — are no more likely than other adults to get infected with SARS-CoV-2 and develop COVID-19. However, if infected, they are at a 31% higher risk of getting hospitalized or dying from the illness, new research reveals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy