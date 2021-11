Woodstock Arts' production of "Dogfight," a musical inspired by the veteran experience of the Vietnam War and the 1991 Warner Brothers film, is running through Nov. 14. The play is set on Nov. 21, 1963, when three young Marines set out for a final night of debauchery and partying on the eve of their deployment to Southeast Asia. When Cpl. Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress, he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits. However, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.

