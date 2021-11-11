CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Stevens said he wanted to make sure Jaylen Brown had ‘peace of mind’ after trade rumors

By Hayden Bird
 4 days ago

"I’ve just been through it too much over the last however many years to pay much attention."

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations, speaks during Celtics' Media Day in 2021. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

After a recent report emerged that the Celtics were having “conversations” with the 76ers about potentially trading for Ben Simmons—and that the deal would “have to” include Jaylen Brown—Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens appeared to dismiss the rumor on Thursday morning.

“I laugh,” Stevens said of the hypothetical blockbuster on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich”. “I’ve just been through it so much over the last however many years. It’s not necessarily that—I know everybody has their own thing and has to react to everything—but the way things are written, the way that stories take hold, the way that rumors catch fire, I’ve just been through it too much over the last however many years to pay much attention.”

“Obviously, if there is something that gains enough steam or gains enough media attention, then you want to have conversations with the people in your building just to make sure that they know what’s real,” Stevens explained.

So, what did he say to Brown about the false report?

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘Hey, your name’s all over the place, as you know,'” Stevens recalled. “‘Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and a guy that we obviously we think exceptionally high of, and, you know, nothing doing.’ I just wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind.”

Stevens said that Brown was unaffected by his name appearing in the rumor.

“I don’t think he thought twice about it.”

Brown missed his second straight game on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury that’s expected to keep him out one-to-two weeks.

ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown makes big revelation on injury status

Jaylen Brown was just about the only player keeping the Boston Celtics afloat before he went down with a hamstring injury. Although the team has been doing well without him, his fiery scoring abilities make them a more dangerous team. Luckily, it sounds like he could be back soon. Brown...
NBA
nbcboston.com

Brad Stevens Addresses State of Celtics' Roster After Ugly Bulls Loss

Stevens addresses state of Celtics' roster as struggles continue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. This isn't how Brad Stevens drew it up. After vacating his head coach position to take over as Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Stevens overhauled much of the roster, bringing in veterans like Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder, giving contract extensions to Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III and pairing the group with a new head coach in Ime Udoka.
NBA
NBC Sports

What Brad Stevens thought of Smart calling out Tatum and Brown

Marcus Smart's comments Monday night raised plenty of eyebrows outside TD Garden. But how were his remarks received in the Boston Celtics organization?. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spoke with NBC Sports Boston's Michael Holley in a 1-on-1 interview at Tuesday's ABCD Hoop Dreams charity event and addressed Smart's public call-out of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown following a fourth-quarter meltdown against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
NESN

Neither Jayson Tatum Nor Jaylen Brown Spoke To Media After Collapse

The Celtics looked poised to earn their third win of the season Monday night against the Bulls, but as we’ve seen so many times before, they collapsed late in the game. Boston dropped to 2-5 with a 128-114 loss to Chicago at TD Garden. It was an ugly showing in the fourth quarter by the Celtics, who made some big changes in the offseason that certainly should make them better than a two-win team seven games into the season.
NBA
