See Tool's Justin Chancellor and Fever 333's Aric Improta Play Trippy New Song "EXU"

Every Time I Die is currently on tour across America, and ’68’s vocalist Josh Scogin has appeared at their first two shows of the tour. They have been performing a new song together called “All This And War”. They played the song together at both their Columbus, Ohio show, as well as at their Grand Rapids, Michigan show. The song “All This And War” is featured on their recently released album Radical. The album was very well reviewed by critics, including those at mxdwn.com. On their tour, Every Time I Die will be joined by ’68 as well as the band Candy until December 2. They will continue the tour without them into March, but Josh Scogin of ’68 is making his mark on the tour with these early collaboration efforts.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO