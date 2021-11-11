See Tool's Justin Chancellor and Fever 333's Aric Improta Play Trippy New Song "EXU"

Revolver has teamed with Korn for an exclusive silver vinyl variant of their upcoming album, Requiem. It's limited to 1,000 — order yours now!. Korn's last album, 2019's The Nothing, was their best in more than a decade. A little over two years later, the Bakersfield alt-metal juggernaut have announced their follow-up, Requiem, and unleashed its lead single "Start the Healing." Driven by a roiling industrial groove and Jonathan Davis' alternately crooned and roared vocals, the song arrived today (November 11th) along with a cinematic music video directed by Tim Saccenti (Flying Lotus, Run the Jewels, Depeche Mode). Watch and listen above.
