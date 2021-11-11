Dior and Sacai’s Collaborative Capsule Has Finally Dropped

Turning its focus to the great outdoors, HUMAN MADE has now unveiled its latest capsule collection. The HUMAN MADE “OUTDOOR” capsule is inspired by outdoor activities like camping and mountaineering, delivering both practical clothing and goods. Comprised of 17 items in total, the range features outerwear, tops, pants and lifestyle accessories. To traverse the testing elements, items feature-heavy fleece and durable textile constructions marked by HUMAN MADE’s playful approach to design. While blankets, camping cups and storage boxes found in the capsule are perfect aesthetic additions to your next trek into the woods. The “OUTDOOR” capsule will begin rolling out this week with an initial drop with select items arriving at later dates.
Comments / 0