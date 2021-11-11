Dior and Sacai’s Collaborative Capsule Has Finally Dropped

At least it comes with a subscription for Xbox Game Pass, right?. Xbox has been no stranger to collaborations lately, especially for their 20th-anniversary celebrations. We’ve seen the Xbox shoes in all their glory, as well as the various shirts and such in their storefront. But what we may not have expected was Xbox and Gucci coming together to bring out an extremely limited edition console. There will only be a hundred total of these consoles made with the Gucci branding and various other goodies, and the price tag is steep. They’re going to be selling them for ten thousand dollars, each.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO