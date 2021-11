Devolver Digital has come a long way as a publisher since it was founded in 2009, going from re-releases and remakes of Serious Sam games to an entire stable of acclaimed and award-worthy indie games. And today they’ve taken what could be their biggest step possible, as they became a publicly-traded company and entered the London Stock Exchange as the largest-valued US company to debut on the AIM sub-market, valued at a whopping $950 million.

