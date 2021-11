ICloud+ subscribers who use Hide My Email can do so directly from the Mail app after installing the iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1 betas that came out today. The feature update is outlined in Apple's release notes for the beta, and it should make Hide My Email much more convenient to use on Apple devices. For those unfamiliar with Hide My Email, it is an iOS 15 and macOS Monterey feature available to anyone with a paid ‌iCloud‌+ plan (priced starting at $0.99 per month).

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO