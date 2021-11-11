CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MoviePass may return in 2022

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Almost two years after MoviePass , it could be making a comeback. A New York City court granted cofounder Stacy Spikes ownership of the company, and Spikes hopes to bring back the service next year. "We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

MoviePass is angling to make a comeback in 2022

MoviePass, the movie-ticket subscription service that shut down in 2019 after losing more than $100 million in a single quarter, is looking to rise from the dead next year. MoviePass co-founder and former CEO Stacy Spikes, who now runs PreTechnology, bought the company, and is mulling ways to relaunch the service as movie theaters return to business following COVID-19 shutdowns, according to court filings.
MOVIES
Club 93.7

MoviePass Cofounder Relaunching the Company

For a brief, glorious, enormously unprofitable moment, cinephiles could see all the movies they wanted in theaters for the price of $10 a month. MoviePass was a unique subscription service where customers paid a monthly fee for unlimited movie tickets. It started small, with a price of $30 a month — not horrible if you went to the movies regularly. Then, in 2017, the company was sold to analytics firm Helios and Matheson and announced a new $10-per-month price, which was less for 30 days of free tickets than the cost of a single full-priced ticket in New York City. As literally anyone alive could tell, this was an absolutely awful business model — but it was an incredible deal for movie lovers, and within a few months, MoviePass had millions of subscribers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why MoviePass’ co-founder bought back the brand

Spikes tells TechCrunch that he was fired from the service he helped launch in 2018, after voicing concern over the price of its $10/month subscription service. It was one of a number of factors under the leadership of Helios and Matheson that ultimately led to the company’s protracted undoing. This...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moviepass#Spikes#Hmny#Alamo#Bloomberg#Leibel
NBC San Diego

MoviePass' Resurrection Will Face Old Problems and New Rivals

MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes regained ownership of the company after its bankruptcy filing in 2019 and it is looking to reboot it. The subscription service's attempted resurrection comes at a time when many movie theater chains have bolstered their own paid loyalty programs to include ticket subscriptions and discounted concessions.
BUSINESS
Engadget

AMC theaters start accepting cryptocurrency payment for movie tickets

AMC announced back in August that it will start accepting cryptocurrency by the end of the year. Now, company CEO Adam Aron has revealed on Twitter that you can already use your digital coins to purchase movie tickets. And, true to the promise he made in September, AMC isn't only accepting Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin — for online purchases, that is. Aron also said that the theater chain has started accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal payments, as well.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

MoviePass Plans to Relaunch Next Year

It seemed too good to be true. Offering one movie ticket per day for $9.95 a month beginning in August 2017, MoviePass experienced a rapid growth rate the likes of which few other companies have ever seen. Indeed, while many cinephiles had a movie-going life that one thought was only possible in our dreams, the economics of such a system were short-lived. When it all came crashing down as MoviePass closed operations in 2019 and then filed for bankruptcy in early 2020, we imagined it was the final nail in the coffin. However, in a twist made for the movies, they are now back from the dead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

Don’t look now, but MoviePass may crawl back from the dead

You’ve hung onto your old red MoviePass for exactly this moment: The movie ticket subscription service says it is coming back, after suffering a very slow, public death back in 2019. Cofounder Stacy Spikes has purchased what remains of his once-fire-hot brand, telling Insider that a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge has granted him sole ownership.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Deseret News

MoviePass is ‘exploring the possibility of relaunching soon’

MoviePass may be staging a comeback (again). Per Variety, Stacy Spikes, one of the co-founders of the MoviePass company that shut down in 2019, recently acquired assets of MoviePass in a bankruptcy proceeding. He said he is looking to bring back the company, which, at one point, offered people unlimited...
MOVIES
Government Technology

Is MoviePass really getting resurrected?

Remember the last decade’s epic failure that was MoviePass? Co-founder Stacy Spikes sure does, but he thinks he can get it right this time. Founded in 2011 by Spikes and Hamet Watt, MoviePass was supposed to completely disrupt the movie-going experience by offering a subscription. For $50 a month, users could go to one movie of their choice every day, at any location. Things really took off in 2017 when that price went down to $10, before going out in spectacular fashion in 2019 for a long list of reasons that may or may not include defrauding users.
MOVIES
TechSpot

MoviePass purchased out of bankruptcy by co-founder

In brief: MoviePass, the ill-fated movie ticket subscription service that went bust after launching a membership program that proved unsustainable, is planning a comeback. With the right strategy and business model, could MoviePass succeed the second time around?. The startup was founded in 2011 but didn’t make waves until mid-2017...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Peacock will debut in the UK and Ireland on November 16th

And subscribers in the UK and Ireland will to many more shows and movies and no extra cost. Starting on November 16th, they'll be able to watch content from as part of the streaming service's soft launch in those countries. This is the first time Peacock will be officially available outside of the US (though some folks elsewhere surely found a VPN workaround).
TV SERIES
Engadget

Twitter begins rollout of 'disappearing tweets' fix

Twitter said it would address a longstanding complaint. If you use the service frequently, you may have noticed tweets sometimes disappear from view just as you’re part way through reading one. At the time, the company said it had several updates planned to address the problem, and the first...
INTERNET
Engadget

Google faces more detailed allegations in updated US antitrust lawsuit (updated)

Google is finishing the week with more antitrust headaches. Reuters reports a group of Texas-led US states has filed an amended version of its lawsuit against Google over alleged abuses of power in the online ad business. The updated complaint provides more detail about Google's purported efforts to stifle competition, including the secret "Project Bernanke" ad buying program.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Apple offers $30 million to settle off-the-clock bag search controversy

Last year, California's supreme court ruled that Apple broke the law by failing to pay employees while they waited for mandatory bag and iPhone searches. Now, Apple has offered to pay $30 million to settle the suit and lawyers for the employees have urged them to accept it, Apple Insider has reported. "This is a significant, non-reversionary settlement reached after nearly eight years of hard-fought litigation," wrote plaintiff attorney Lee Shalov in the proposed settlement seen by Courthouse News.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Spotify acquires audiobook platform Findaway

Spotify could soon be home to a lot more audiobooks. The streaming service has acquired audiobook platform Findaway, the companies announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition suggests Spotify is looking to build out its own library of audiobook titles. Findaway is an Ohio-based company that...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re an early-bird shopper who can’t pass up a good deal, then you don’t have wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find major markdowns on the hottest tech gear. From Apple to Roku, Samsung and Sony, the internet is full of must-have gadgets at an affordable price. Below, find a list of more than a dozen of the best tech gifts that...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy