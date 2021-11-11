CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Announces Plan To ID, Treat Vets’ Ills From Toxic Air

By KDWN Newsroom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, identify and treat...

Biden to make it easier for vets exposed to toxic 'burn pits' to receive benefits

The Biden administration said Thursday it is establishing a new policy for U.S. veterans who have been exposed to toxic "burn pits" during their service overseas. The goal, the administration said, is to help more veterans receive benefits -- especially those with constrictive bronchiolitis, lung cancers and rare respiratory cancers.
Biden, Harris announce $17B plan for America's ports and waterways

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday a $17 billion plan for U.S. coastal ports, inland ports and waterways. U.S. ports support more than 30 million jobs and approximately 26% of the nation's gross domestic product, according to the statement on the action plan from the White House. The report cited the figures from the 2021 Report Card for America's Infrastructure Report by the American Society of Civil Engineers, which warned outdated infrastructure could hurt the economy.
How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

When he took office, President Joe Biden recognized migration flows would spike if he scrapped his predecessor’s hardline border policies without a new asylum system in place. The White House projected for traffic to return to highs of 2019, but arrivals exceeded expectations almost immediately. A review of the past...
Biden Salutes Troops As ‘Spine Of America’ On Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has saluted the nation’s military veterans as “the spine of America” in marking his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden said, “There’s nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who fight it.” Earlier Thursday, his administration announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments. Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer after his return from serving in Iraq. The president’s toxic-air effort announced Thursday centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins.
U.S. to study toxic air’s effects on veterans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, whose son Beau was an Iraq war veteran, is using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments. It centers on lung problems suffered by troops who...
Joe Biden
Sidney Herald

Tester says toxic exposure bill for vets is moving toward Senate floor

Sen. Jon Tester said Wednesday he was optimistic that his bill to provide comprehensive and "overdue" support to U.S. troops who experienced toxic exposure would become law. The Montana Democrat, speaking to a small group at the veterans memorial at Helena’s Memorial Park, talked about his bill that has moved out of committee and is winding its way toward the Senate floor.
HELENA, MT
A Complicated Relationship: Biden And Xi Prepare For Meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has held up his relationship with China’s Xi Jinping as an example of his heartfelt belief good foreign policy starts with building personal relationships. The two spent hours together when both were vice presidents traveling across the U.S. and China. But as the leaders prepare to hold their first meeting, the increasingly fractured U.S.-China relationship has demonstrated the ability to connect on a personal level has limits. Biden nonetheless believes there’s value in a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one like the leaders will hold Monday. A senior administration official says Biden intends to use the conversation to underscore the need to establish “guardrails” in the relationship.
From crab balls to cars, Biden's hometown feels inflation pinch

A pizzeria in President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington recently took sparkling water off the menu because it got so pricey managers figured no one would buy it. At the car dealership that Biden's presidential motorcade occasionally passes when he comes to town, sales people have had trouble keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have climbed ever higher in recent months. "Each day is a new day. We're not really sure what's going to happen in the business or in the economy when we wake up in the morning," said Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive. The wave of inflation that's swept the United States this year as Covid-19 vaccines have helped businesses reopen and consumers spend has spared no part of the country -- not even Wilmington, the city that has provided a backdrop for much of Biden's political career.
Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
Joe Biden under pressure to ban unvaccinated people from domestic flights

Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to enforce vaccination mandates for air travel ahead of the holiday season, to prevent a surge of Covid-19 cases in winter.More than 68 per cent of those eligible in the US have received one vaccine shot, while 58.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.In a letter to the president on 11 November, 36 Democratic lawmakers asked the president to mandate proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test report before boarding flights. The mandate was a “necessary and long overdue step toward ensuring all Americans feel safe and confident while traveling”, they said.The Democrats...
Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
