For some, a dream project is something that requires a bit of effort to make into reality. For John Malozsak's project, it took as much ingenuity as effort to accomplish. Why? He and his Maniacs Garage mated the body of a 1949 Ford Tudor—also known as a "Shoebox"—to a 2008 BMW 335i coupe. It is almost too incredible to fathom. While John admits it's rough around the edges and isn't a show car, the BMW/Ford is modern performance with some fun old school flair. Even the name is clever: It's dubbed the Born 49ain.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO