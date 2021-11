GTA 3 hidden packages mark the first appearance of these somewhat infamous recurring collectibles, which require players to fully explore Liberty City and occasionally undertake parkour-esque traversals in order to reach their tricky locations. It's worth making the effort to seek them out though, as in addition to counting towards that 100% completion stat they also unlock some seriously beneficial perks that will help you through the rest of the story. If you're ready to start rounding them up, then we've got details on where to find all 100 GTA 3 hidden packages, and the rewards you'll receive for collecting them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO