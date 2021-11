Apex Legends is officially the most popular battle royale title on Twitch, at least for the first week of November. According to Twitchtracker, Apex Legends is currently ranked fifth in viewership overall, pulling an average of 97,800 viewers, which beats out all other BR titles like Warzone and Fortnite. Their numbers are also narrowly beating Call of Duty: Vanguard, despite the hype of Vanguard's recent release. It is also besting VALORANT, a game that has also seen significant success on Twitch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO